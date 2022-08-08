https://sputniknews.com/20220808/scientists-discover-method-to-produce-metal-on-mars-1099387199.html

Scientists Discover Method to Produce Metal on Mars

Scientists Discover Method to Produce Metal on Mars

A new technique could prove invaluable if future expeditions to Mars were to attempt to build large structures on the red planet without depending on shipments...

Future manned expeditions to Mars would need to have a way to produce the resources they require in situ, as resupplying such missions from Earth could be expensive and problematic, considering the distance between the two planets.A team of scientists from Swinburne University of Technology in Australia has come up with a way to help with this matter by devising a method to produce metallic iron on the red planet.The method proposed by the team involved using carbon – “sourced from the cooling of carbon monoxide produced from CO2 electrolysis from the Martian atmosphere” – as a reducing agent to extract iron from the Martian regolith via carbothermic reaction.Last year, NASA’s Perseverance rover performed CO2 electrolysis during an experimental procedure meant to produce oxygen from CO2 on Mars, and the research team hopes that their metal extraction process could be linked with an oxygen production plant, as Mining.com points out.Lead researcher Akbar Rhamdhani declared in a statement that their intent was to “develop a metal extraction process on Mars that is truly utilizing in-situ resources —without bringing reactants from earth.”“If you wanted to build something large on Mars without having to pay to launch everything from earth — think large satellites, Mars colonies, refuelling depots and more — this could be a very valuable process,” he added.

