Russia Notifies US of Temporary Withdrawal of Its Facilities From Inspections Under New START Treaty
Russia Notifies US of Temporary Withdrawal of Its Facilities From Inspections Under New START Treaty
Russian Foreign Ministry stated that inspections of Russian facilities performed under the New START are going to be suspended temporarily. 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
On 8 August, Russia announced that it will no longer allow the US to conduct inspections of Russian facilities under the auspices of the New START treaty.A statement released by Russia's Foreign Ministry says that this move was carried out in accordance with a clause in the Protocol to the New START, which stipulates that such actions can be performed in exceptional cases and for the sake of goals that do not contradict the treaty.The ministry pointed out that Russia did notify the US that the anti-Russian sanctions enacted by Washington upset the parity in the inspections conducted under the auspices of New START but received no reply from the US side.The ministry noted, however, that this suspension of inspections of Russian facilities is but a temporary measure. Namely, as soon as the existing problems related to the "resumption of inspections" - of the US facilities, apparently - are resolved, Moscow will immediately cancel this suspension, as Russia is fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the treaty, the ministry said.
Russia Notifies US of Temporary Withdrawal of Its Facilities From Inspections Under New START Treaty

16:39 GMT 08.08.2022 (Updated: 17:39 GMT 08.08.2022)
The RT-2PM Topol ballistic missile riding to the site of its permanent deployment with the Strategic Missile Forces of the Central Military District
The RT-2PM Topol ballistic missile riding to the site of its permanent deployment with the Strategic Missile Forces of the Central Military District - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the photo bank
International
India
Being updated
Russian Foreign Ministry stated that inspections of Russian facilities performed under the New START are going to be suspended temporarily.
On 8 August, Russia announced that it will no longer allow the US to conduct inspections of Russian facilities under the auspices of the New START treaty.
A statement released by Russia's Foreign Ministry says that this move was carried out in accordance with a clause in the Protocol to the New START, which stipulates that such actions can be performed in exceptional cases and for the sake of goals that do not contradict the treaty.
"On August 8, 2022, the Russian Federation officially informed the United States of America through diplomatic channels that our country was temporarily withdrawing its facilities subject to inspections under this Treaty from inspection activities under the New START. This exemption also applies to facilities where screenings stipulated by the Treaty may be held," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry pointed out that Russia did notify the US that the anti-Russian sanctions enacted by Washington upset the parity in the inspections conducted under the auspices of New START but received no reply from the US side.
"As a result of the anti-Russian unilateral restrictive measures taken at Washington's initiative, regular air traffic between Russia and the United States was interrupted, and the airspace of states that are allies and partners of the United States was closed to Russian aircraft delivering Russian inspection teams to points of entry on the US territory," the ministry said, noting that "there are no similar obstacles to the arrival of US inspectors in Russia."
The ministry noted, however, that this suspension of inspections of Russian facilities is but a temporary measure.
Namely, as soon as the existing problems related to the "resumption of inspections" - of the US facilities, apparently - are resolved, Moscow will immediately cancel this suspension, as Russia is fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the treaty, the ministry said.
