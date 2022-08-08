https://sputniknews.com/20220808/russia-notifies-us-of-temporary-withdrawal-of-its-facilities-from-inspections-under-new-start-1099396498.html

Russia Notifies US of Temporary Withdrawal of Its Facilities From Inspections Under New START Treaty

Russian Foreign Ministry stated that inspections of Russian facilities performed under the New START are going to be suspended temporarily. 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

On 8 August, Russia announced that it will no longer allow the US to conduct inspections of Russian facilities under the auspices of the New START treaty.A statement released by Russia's Foreign Ministry says that this move was carried out in accordance with a clause in the Protocol to the New START, which stipulates that such actions can be performed in exceptional cases and for the sake of goals that do not contradict the treaty.The ministry pointed out that Russia did notify the US that the anti-Russian sanctions enacted by Washington upset the parity in the inspections conducted under the auspices of New START but received no reply from the US side.The ministry noted, however, that this suspension of inspections of Russian facilities is but a temporary measure. Namely, as soon as the existing problems related to the "resumption of inspections" - of the US facilities, apparently - are resolved, Moscow will immediately cancel this suspension, as Russia is fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the treaty, the ministry said.

