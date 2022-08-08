https://sputniknews.com/20220808/one-horned-rhino-running-on-street-in-india-reminds-netizens-of-jumanji-movie---video-1099386235.html

One-Horned Rhino Running on Street in India Reminds Netizens of 'Jumanji' Movie - Video

One-Horned Rhino Running on Street in India Reminds Netizens of 'Jumanji' Movie - Video

With 75.2K views, a video posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has taken the Internet by storm, sparking debate on the... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T14:57+0000

2022-08-08T14:57+0000

2022-08-08T14:57+0000

rhino

rhinoceros

rhinos

video

video

video

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099393404_0:0:1247:701_1920x0_80_0_0_440a5d76b9d46a5565d08c781d7c17c3.jpg

One of the scenes in the movie "Jumanji," where wild animals suddenly appear and run on the street, came to reality in India after a one-horned rhinoceros was found running on road at lightning speed, scaring away dogs and people all around.The incident reportedly occurred on August 5 in Kaziranga, a national park located in the northeastern state of Assam.Shocked netizens took to social media to react to the incident and expressed concern about the rhino's safety. “This is a scene from Jumanji,” wrote one netizen. “Oh my god this is indeed scary!” another commented.Some also suggested that permission to build towns in place of forests should be banned. “Why does the government allow settlements near forests or close to animal habitats?” asked one netizen.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

rhino, rhinoceros, rhinos, video, video, video