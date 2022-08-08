https://sputniknews.com/20220808/nhs-faces-sprint-to-tackle-threat-of-flu-new-covid-wave--cost-of-living-crisis-health-sec-warns-1099368260.html

NHS Faces ‘Sprint’ to Tackle Threat of Flu, New COVID Wave & Cost of Living Crisis, Health Sec Warns

NHS Faces ‘Sprint’ to Tackle Threat of Flu, New COVID Wave & Cost of Living Crisis, Health Sec Warns

After A&E waiting times and ambulance delays hit record highs, with some 24,000 people forced to wait over 12 hours in emergency departments in England in... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T06:04+0000

2022-08-08T06:04+0000

2022-08-08T06:04+0000

uk

national health service (nhs)

steve barclay

boris johnson

liz truss

rishi sunak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/06/1082273113_0:47:3133:1809_1920x0_80_0_0_81a89a49c714b75eebf20095a904dc84.jpg

Steve Barclay, recently appointed UK Health Secretary, has warned of the “very serious challenges” facing the National Health Service (NHS) in an interview for The Telegraph.With the looming triple threat of a seasonal flu, another likely COVID-19 wave and the fallout from the cost of living squeeze, Barclay said his department needed to make rapid decisions without waiting for a new Prime Minister to take over from Boris Johnson.Since Johnson announced that he would resign, the Tory leadership contest to replace him has pitted Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, against ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak. Truss is currently seen as a frontrunner to walk through the door of Number 10, Downing Street after being elected on September 5.Barclay emphasized that hiring more staff from overseas was one of the pending decisions that could not be postponed as civil servants are predicting long waits at hospitals this winter.Due to forecast of increased demand on NHS staff, as few as six in ten patients are expected to be dealt with at Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments within four hours.According to the Health Secretary, it was imperative to prepare for “reasonable worst case scenarios.”“Obviously those pressures can come in different forms. It might be you get a bad flu, it may be Covid rates are higher than we would expect or like. There’s an urgency of now to prepare, particularly in areas where there’s a long lead time. The decisions need to happen now, not wait until the autumn – by which time those lead times would put the resolution at too late a stage,” Barclay emphasized.Need to ‘Move Quickly on Decisions’Steven Barclay vowed to ensure that Whitehall “move much more quickly on decisions” and promised to “test the political risk appetite” among NHS bosses to prepare for looming pressures this winter, including an influx of patients to the health service.As part of this approach, the Health Secretary has ordered civil servants to “work at pace” on proposals to “significantly increase” overseas recruitment of staff. This could result in thousands more healthcare workers arriving in Britain, with nurses hired from such countries as India, Sri Lanka and the Philippines. For that to work, Barclay added that foreign workers who have nursing qualifications but, possibly, not a high enough standard of English for employment at NHS hospitals, could be brought in.Currently, the language requirement to work in nursing homes set by medical bodies is lower than the Government-determined one.Government figures show there is a severe lack of staff plaguing the social care sector, with an estimated 105,000 vacancies that need to be filled. This is having a knock-on effect on hospitals, Barclay said, resulting in delays in discharging patients from wards to free up beds.“We don’t want people delayed on the ward – that is a bad outcome,” Barclay stated.As part of the scramble to tackle the issue, the UK government has lifted the cap on healthcare visas. Thus, data shows that 75,963 such visas were granted in the 12 months up to March, compared with 14,016 in 2021. India was cited as the biggest provider of workforce to the UK health sector (32,476), followed by Nigeria (11,102) and the Philippines (9,510).Amid the cited concerns regarding the swamped social care services, Lord Victor Adebowale, chairman of the NHS Confederation, warned that a winter crisis was inevitable unless “immediate action” is taken to address labour shortages.

https://sputniknews.com/20220726/patient-safety-at-risk-uk-needs-complete-overhaul-of-government-to-heal-nhs-wounds-academic-says-1097789896.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, national health service (nhs), steve barclay, boris johnson, liz truss, rishi sunak