New Discoveries in Pompeii Showcase the City's Middle Class

New Discoveries in Pompeii Showcase the City’s Middle Class

Recent discoveries in Pompeii are revealing the lifestyle of the middle class in the ancient Roman city. Pompeii’s archaeological park announced its findings on Saturday. While much of the early studies of Pompeii were focused on the city’s elite, archeologists have increasingly become interested in the lives of the city’s middle and lower classes.The excavation of a home or “domus” started in 2018 and is now paying dividends. The house had a courtyard with a well-adorned cistern or water tank, but other parts of the house show that the owner may not have had unlimited funds to decorate their house. One of the five rooms was left unpainted and with an earthen floor. Archeologists believe it may have been used for storage.They also identified a bedroom with the remains of a bedframe and cloth from a pillow. The bedframe appeared identical to three cots found in a storage room that may have also served as sleeping quarters for enslaved people in the city.Another storeroom had built-in shelves and may have held dishes and cookware for a nearby kitchen. Archaeologists also discovered a storage trunk. While the trunk itself was damaged when the ceiling collapsed on it, they found a preserved oil lamp with carvings of the Greek god Zeus, called Iupiter by the Romans, transforming into an eagle.Archaeologists also found a fragment of what they believe was a translucent plate rimmed with emerald and cobalt blue and an intact incense burner shaped like a cradle.

