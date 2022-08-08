Locals Hail Demolition of Illegal Construction by Man Who Abused Woman in India's Noida - Video
© Photo : Twitter/ @IamPoojaSingh2Residents of the Grand Omaxe Society, located in Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have hailed civic authorities' demolition of the illegal construction of a man, identified as Shrikant Tyagi, who assaulted and abused a woman at their housing society last week.
A man, who claimed to be a member of the federally governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was captured on video physically assaulting a woman, which went viral on social media. The BJP, however, dismissed the claim that he belongs to the party.
The action by the local administration was prompted after footage of Tyagi's henchmen entering the society on Sunday night and threatening a woman went viral. She had filed a case of indecency and molestation against Tyagi. After Sunday's incident, security for the woman has been boosted.
Videos of bulldozers smashing Tyagi's building have spread like wildfire on social media.
#BigBreaking गालीबाज नेता श्रीकांत त्यागी पर एक्शन जारी, ओमैक्स सोसाइटी में अवैध निर्माण पर चला बाबा #Yogi जी का #Bulldozer#ShrikantTyagi #Noida #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/KRJUjGv1NZ— Pooja Singh (@IamPoojaSingh2) August 8, 2022
#BreakingNews #ShrikantTyagi | At Noida Society, Yogi Bulldozer Action Against Politician Who Abused Woman.— Jyoti Singh (@Jyoti789Singh) August 8, 2022
ALL TIME RECORD #Yogi #Bulldozer DO OR DIE pic.twitter.com/RIO91BIcEu
Residents of Grand Omaxe society in Noida cheering bulldozer action on the encroachment by former BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi in the society. pic.twitter.com/iKjS6iERyO— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 8, 2022
The police have launched a massive manhunt for Tyagi, and a reward of INR 25,000 ($314) has also been announced for providing any information about him.
The accused man was also involved in a spat with a co-resident of the society in Noida over planting trees.
Row Erupts Over Tyagi's Political Affiliation
With the allegation of Shrikant Tyagi being linked to the BJP surfacing in the media, the opposition party Congress has slammed the state's governing party over the incident.
Taking a swipe at the BJP after the bulldozer action, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi: “Didn’t the BJP government know that its Noida politician had done illegal construction for so many years? The bulldozer action is ostentatious. The government is trying to avoid answering the questions. Who is giving him courage to threaten a woman by sending 10-15 goons? Who is saving him?”
© Photo : Twitter/@priyankagandhiPriyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP over Shrikant Tyagi's incident
She also shared photos of Tyagi with BJP politicians.
However, BJP lawmaker Mahesh Sharma reiterated the party's statement that Tyagi has no links to the party.
“Shrikant Tyagi has no relation in any way with our party. It has been made clear by our district president and different units of the party. I have not seen him since last 15 years," Sharma said.
He added that Tyagi had made a “big mistake" and that the state government will take the strictest possible action.