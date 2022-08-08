https://sputniknews.com/20220808/locals-hail-demolition-of-illegal-construction-by-man-who-abused-woman-in-indias-noida---video-1099380010.html

Locals Hail Demolition of Illegal Construction by Man Who Abused Woman in India's Noida - Video

Residents of the Grand Omaxe Society, located in Noida in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have hailed civic authorities' demolition of the illegal construction of a man, identified as Shrikant Tyagi, who assaulted and abused a woman at their housing society last week.The action by the local administration was prompted after footage of Tyagi's henchmen entering the society on Sunday night and threatening a woman went viral. She had filed a case of indecency and molestation against Tyagi. After Sunday's incident, security for the woman has been boosted.Videos of bulldozers smashing Tyagi's building have spread like wildfire on social media.The police have launched a massive manhunt for Tyagi, and a reward of INR 25,000 ($314) has also been announced for providing any information about him.The accused man was also involved in a spat with a co-resident of the society in Noida over planting trees.Row Erupts Over Tyagi's Political AffiliationWith the allegation of Shrikant Tyagi being linked to the BJP surfacing in the media, the opposition party Congress has slammed the state's governing party over the incident.Taking a swipe at the BJP after the bulldozer action, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi: “Didn’t the BJP government know that its Noida politician had done illegal construction for so many years? The bulldozer action is ostentatious. The government is trying to avoid answering the questions. Who is giving him courage to threaten a woman by sending 10-15 goons? Who is saving him?”She also shared photos of Tyagi with BJP politicians.However, BJP lawmaker Mahesh Sharma reiterated the party's statement that Tyagi has no links to the party.He added that Tyagi had made a “big mistake" and that the state government will take the strictest possible action.

