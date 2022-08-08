Legendary Jiu-jitsu Fighter Leandro Lo Murdered at Concert, Police Officer in Custody
Leandro Lo, Jiu-jitsu World Champion, Was Murdered by and Off-Duty Police Officer on Sunday Night in Brazil
In 2018 alone, 6,220 people were killed by police in Brazil, according to Human Rights Watch. Police killings have reached the highest level on record in South America's largest country in recent years.
One of the best Jiu-jitsu fighters in the sport’s history, Leandro Lo, was murdered Sunday morning after a police officer allegedly shot him in the head. He was 33 years old. The police officer is now in custody, according to local reports.
Lo was attending a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil when witnesses say that police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo grabbed a bottle off of Lo’s table. Lo took Velozo to the ground and held him there. After being separated, Velozo allegedly took out his firearm and shot Lo in the forehead. He was declared brain dead at Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya Hospital hours later, according to his lawyer.
Lo was one of the most decorated fighters in Jiu-jitsu’s history and was still in the prime of his career. He has won eight IBJJF World Championships since 2012, including a light heavyweight title in California earlier this year. He also won 21 different titles across different promotions around the world.f
A witness who was with Lo described the shooting. “[Velozo] arrived, took a bottle of liquor from our table. Lo just immobilized him to calm down. He took four or five steps and fired,” said the witness, who asked not to be named. (via Google Translate)
Lo’s Lawyer said that Velozo kicked Lo twice after shooting him.
Later Sunday night, local media reported that Velozo surrendered to authorities and is currently in Presídio Romão Gomes prison. As of Sunday night, he is being charged with attempted murder, though that may change with the news that Lo has passed.
The Jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts communities mourned the loss of Lo on Twitter.
Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu jitsu legend. Shocking.— Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) August 7, 2022
The IBJJF and Jiu Jitsu community are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Leandro Lo. Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats. Rest in peace legend. 🙏🏼🕊 pic.twitter.com/lHK3n8pF4K— IBJJF (@ibjjf) August 7, 2022
A very sad day for the BJJ community. Leandro was a legend. https://t.co/zxbCP2E2SK— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) August 7, 2022