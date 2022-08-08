https://sputniknews.com/20220808/legendary-jiu-jitsu-fighter-leandro-lo-murdered-at-concert-police-officer-in-custody-1099366199.html

Legendary Jiu-jitsu Fighter Leandro Lo Murdered at Concert, Police Officer in Custody

Legendary Jiu-jitsu Fighter Leandro Lo Murdered at Concert, Police Officer in Custody

One of the best Jiu-jitsu fighters in the sport’s history, Leandro Lo, was murdered Sunday morning after a police officer allegedly shot him in the head. He was 33 years old. The police officer is now in custody, according to local reports.Lo was attending a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil when witnesses say that police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo grabbed a bottle off of Lo’s table. Lo took Velozo to the ground and held him there. After being separated, Velozo allegedly took out his firearm and shot Lo in the forehead. He was declared brain dead at Dr. Arthur Ribeiro de Saboya Hospital hours later, according to his lawyer.Lo was one of the most decorated fighters in Jiu-jitsu’s history and was still in the prime of his career. He has won eight IBJJF World Championships since 2012, including a light heavyweight title in California earlier this year. He also won 21 different titles across different promotions around the world.fLo’s Lawyer said that Velozo kicked Lo twice after shooting him.Later Sunday night, local media reported that Velozo surrendered to authorities and is currently in Presídio Romão Gomes prison. As of Sunday night, he is being charged with attempted murder, though that may change with the news that Lo has passed.The Jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts communities mourned the loss of Lo on Twitter.

