International
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/israel-reopens-gaza-crossings-for-humanitarian-purposes-1099385538.html
Israel Reopens Gaza Crossings for Humanitarian Purposes
Israel Reopens Gaza Crossings for Humanitarian Purposes
TEL AVIV/GAZA (Sputnik) - Border checkpoints between Israel and the Gaza Strip, shut down during recent hostilities, will be open through Monday for... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T09:49+0000
2022-08-08T11:49+0000
israel-gaza conflict
israel
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094897114_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4255443b855d56b59e26f0d9665376ac.jpg
The crossings reopened at 9 a.m. (06:00 GMT). Their full reopening will be considered after the assessment of the situation, provided it is stable, the COGAT said.The Erez crossing reopened at 10:30 a.m., the Israeli Ministry of Defense said.The truce between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Islamic Jihad came into effect on Sunday night after three days of hostilities in another escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian tensions. The fire exchange has continued, however.
https://sputniknews.com/20220807/israels-prime-minister-meets-with-netanyahu-over-military-operation-in-gaza-1099358983.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094897114_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_45df50f49851e315c260239193712bb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel-gaza conflict, israel, gaza strip

Israel Reopens Gaza Crossings for Humanitarian Purposes

09:49 GMT 08.08.2022 (Updated: 11:49 GMT 08.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Nasser NasserIsraeli Border Police officers secure a checkpoint used by Palestinians to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem, for the first Friday prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, at the Qalandia Israeli army checkpoint, west of Ramallah, April 8, 2022.
Israeli Border Police officers secure a checkpoint used by Palestinians to cross from the West Bank into Jerusalem, for the first Friday prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, at the Qalandia Israeli army checkpoint, west of Ramallah, April 8, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
© AP Photo / Nasser Nasser
Subscribe
International
India
TEL AVIV/GAZA (Sputnik) - Border checkpoints between Israel and the Gaza Strip, shut down during recent hostilities, will be open through Monday for humanitarian purposes, while their further operation will depend on the security situation, Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.
The crossings reopened at 9 a.m. (06:00 GMT). Their full reopening will be considered after the assessment of the situation, provided it is stable, the COGAT said.
The Erez crossing reopened at 10:30 a.m., the Israeli Ministry of Defense said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) speaks with Finance Minister Yair Lapid during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on October 7, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2022
Operation Breaking Dawn: IDF Strikes Gaza
Israel's Prime Minister Meets With Netanyahu Over Military Operation in Gaza
Yesterday, 13:32 GMT
The truce between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Islamic Jihad came into effect on Sunday night after three days of hostilities in another escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian tensions. The fire exchange has continued, however.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала