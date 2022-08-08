https://sputniknews.com/20220808/israel-reopens-gaza-crossings-for-humanitarian-purposes-1099385538.html

Israel Reopens Gaza Crossings for Humanitarian Purposes

TEL AVIV/GAZA (Sputnik) - Border checkpoints between Israel and the Gaza Strip, shut down during recent hostilities, will be open through Monday for... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

The crossings reopened at 9 a.m. (06:00 GMT). Their full reopening will be considered after the assessment of the situation, provided it is stable, the COGAT said.The Erez crossing reopened at 10:30 a.m., the Israeli Ministry of Defense said.The truce between Israel and the Palestinian movement of Islamic Jihad came into effect on Sunday night after three days of hostilities in another escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian tensions. The fire exchange has continued, however.

