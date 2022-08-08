https://sputniknews.com/20220808/indian-us-special-forces-begin-military-drill-near-ladakh-region-1099391671.html

Indian, US Special Forces Begin Military Drill Near Ladakh Region

India signed four foundational military agreements with the US to improve the interoperability between the two militaries. However, Indian military chiefs...

Special forces from India and the US have begun a joint military exercise called "Vajra Prahar" in Bakloh of Himachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Ladakh, to enhance the interoperability between the two sides, the Indian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Later this year, in October, the two militaries will hold another joint drill in Auli, less than 50 kilometers from the disputed border of India and China.These are not the first joint drills near the Line of Actual Control, a loosely demarcated border between India and China. However, Indian military chiefs have clarified on several occasions that New Delhi does not expect support from the US in case of a potential war with China.In 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in a hand-to-hand clash in Ladakh region, the Indian Air Force chief said that India doesn't plan its efforts with support from someone else.Washington has been expecting to sell more platforms, including the Predator drone, to the Indian Armed Forces after signing four foundational agreements with India, but the Narendra Modi government has prioritized domestically developed equipment to modernize its military. The $3 billion deal to acquire Predator drones was reportedly scrapped in February this year. The Indian Army on Monday said that its support for the indigenous drone ecosystem is based on the principle that "good available indigenously" is better than the "best available globally."

