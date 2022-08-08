https://sputniknews.com/20220808/im-just-a-senator-photo-of-bernie-sanders-resting-on-senate-steps-poised-to-spawn-new-meme-1099394959.html

'I'm Just a Senator': Photo of Bernie Sanders Resting on Senate Steps Poised to Spawn New Meme

'I'm Just a Senator': Photo of Bernie Sanders Resting on Senate Steps Poised to Spawn New Meme

Senator Bernie Sanders was photographed after apparently participating in a lengthy and exhaustive procedure known as a “vote-a-rama.” 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders may have ended up spawning yet another meme with his inimitable look, TMZ suggests.On Sunday, Sanders was photographed sitting on the steps of the Senate, looking exhausted after a so-called "vote-a-rama," which TMZ describes as a “marathon day of work” where members of the Senate go through “hours of debate/votes on legislation.”“Big Vote-a-rama energy with @SenSanders on the steps of the Senate, as the Senate enters hour 13,” tweeted Los Angeles Times photojournalist Kent Nishimura, who took the photo in question.While it remains to be seen whether the picture will become as popular as the one that led to the creation of the “Bernie Sanders mittens meme,” some netizens have already begun experimenting with it, creating a parody album cover and joking about the apparent resemblance between Sanders in the picture and a certain character from “Schoolhouse Rock” segment “I’m Just a Bill.”The media outlet jokingly points out that Nishimura’s picture seems to be a “summer version” of the one where Sanders is seen wearing mittens, and gives off the “exact opposite vibe” as the mitten meme.

