International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/im-just-a-senator-photo-of-bernie-sanders-resting-on-senate-steps-poised-to-spawn-new-meme-1099394959.html
'I'm Just a Senator': Photo of Bernie Sanders Resting on Senate Steps Poised to Spawn New Meme
'I'm Just a Senator': Photo of Bernie Sanders Resting on Senate Steps Poised to Spawn New Meme
Senator Bernie Sanders was photographed after apparently participating in a lengthy and exhaustive procedure known as a “vote-a-rama.” 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T15:54+0000
2022-08-08T15:54+0000
viral
bernie sanders
photo
meme
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/64/1078536456_0:162:3067:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_44e6f673897386014356924a412951e0.jpg
US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders may have ended up spawning yet another meme with his inimitable look, TMZ suggests.On Sunday, Sanders was photographed sitting on the steps of the Senate, looking exhausted after a so-called "vote-a-rama," which TMZ describes as a “marathon day of work” where members of the Senate go through “hours of debate/votes on legislation.”“Big Vote-a-rama energy with @SenSanders on the steps of the Senate, as the Senate enters hour 13,” tweeted Los Angeles Times photojournalist Kent Nishimura, who took the photo in question.While it remains to be seen whether the picture will become as popular as the one that led to the creation of the “Bernie Sanders mittens meme,” some netizens have already begun experimenting with it, creating a parody album cover and joking about the apparent resemblance between Sanders in the picture and a certain character from “Schoolhouse Rock” segment “I’m Just a Bill.”The media outlet jokingly points out that Nishimura’s picture seems to be a “summer version” of the one where Sanders is seen wearing mittens, and gives off the “exact opposite vibe” as the mitten meme.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/64/1078536456_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_661023178c7f9715565c0222799132b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bernie sanders, photo, meme

'I'm Just a Senator': Photo of Bernie Sanders Resting on Senate Steps Poised to Spawn New Meme

15:54 GMT 08.08.2022
© AP Photo / Paul SancyaDemocratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visits outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visits outside a polling location at Warren E. Bow Elementary School in Detroit, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
© AP Photo / Paul Sancya
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Senator Bernie Sanders was photographed after apparently participating in a lengthy and exhaustive procedure known as a “vote-a-rama.”
US Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders may have ended up spawning yet another meme with his inimitable look, TMZ suggests.
On Sunday, Sanders was photographed sitting on the steps of the Senate, looking exhausted after a so-called "vote-a-rama," which TMZ describes as a “marathon day of work” where members of the Senate go through “hours of debate/votes on legislation.”
“Big Vote-a-rama energy with @SenSanders on the steps of the Senate, as the Senate enters hour 13,” tweeted Los Angeles Times photojournalist Kent Nishimura, who took the photo in question.
While it remains to be seen whether the picture will become as popular as the one that led to the creation of the “Bernie Sanders mittens meme,” some netizens have already begun experimenting with it, creating a parody album cover and joking about the apparent resemblance between Sanders in the picture and a certain character from “Schoolhouse Rock” segment “I’m Just a Bill.”
The media outlet jokingly points out that Nishimura’s picture seems to be a “summer version” of the one where Sanders is seen wearing mittens, and gives off the “exact opposite vibe” as the mitten meme.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала