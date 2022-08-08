International
Международный военно-технический форум Армия-2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2022
'Army-2022' Forum
Organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, the 8th International military tech forum Army-2022 is a major venue for showcasing arms and military equipment, as well as discussing innovative ideas for the armed forces. The forum is set to take place in Russia's Kubinka Air Base at the Patriot Expo.
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/drone-tank-to-debut-at-russias-army-2022-forum-rostec-reveals-1099571871.html
Drone Tank to Debut at Russia's Army-2022 Forum, Rostec Reveals
Drone Tank to Debut at Russia's Army-2022 Forum, Rostec Reveals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual International Military-Technical Forum Army will exhibit a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle without a crew for the first time this... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T10:06+0000
2022-08-14T09:36+0000
'army-2022' forum
russia
rostec
drone
tank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_2ff1ff75131348bd5114eba6be495a9c.jpg
"In a dynamic demonstration, the robotic BMP-3 with a combat module will show its capabilities for the first time," a Rostec spokesperson told reporters.The new unmanned vehicle is a joint venture of Russian vehicle maker Kurganmashzavod and the All-Russian Scientific-Research Institute Signal.The vehicle, equipped with a robotic combat module, will be controlled remotely during the performance, Rostec specified to Sputnik.Rostec will present over 1,000 samples of weapons and military equipment at the ARMY-2022 forum, scheduled to be held from August 15-21 at the Kubinka air base in the Moscow Region. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state contracts with military companies worth up to 522 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) will be signed during the forum.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7694274c7e5d9aacc29a5b2252f8a3d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, rostec, drone, tank

Drone Tank to Debut at Russia's Army-2022 Forum, Rostec Reveals

10:06 GMT 08.08.2022 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 14.08.2022)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankRostec at 2019 SPIEF
Rostec at 2019 SPIEF - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual International Military-Technical Forum Army will exhibit a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle without a crew for the first time this year, Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec said on Monday.
"In a dynamic demonstration, the robotic BMP-3 with a combat module will show its capabilities for the first time," a Rostec spokesperson told reporters.
The new unmanned vehicle is a joint venture of Russian vehicle maker Kurganmashzavod and the All-Russian Scientific-Research Institute Signal.
The vehicle, equipped with a robotic combat module, will be controlled remotely during the performance, Rostec specified to Sputnik.
Rostec will present over 1,000 samples of weapons and military equipment at the ARMY-2022 forum, scheduled to be held from August 15-21 at the Kubinka air base in the Moscow Region. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state contracts with military companies worth up to 522 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) will be signed during the forum.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала