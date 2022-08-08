https://sputniknews.com/20220808/drone-tank-to-debut-at-russias-army-2022-forum-rostec-reveals-1099571871.html

Drone Tank to Debut at Russia's Army-2022 Forum, Rostec Reveals

"In a dynamic demonstration, the robotic BMP-3 with a combat module will show its capabilities for the first time," a Rostec spokesperson told reporters.The new unmanned vehicle is a joint venture of Russian vehicle maker Kurganmashzavod and the All-Russian Scientific-Research Institute Signal.The vehicle, equipped with a robotic combat module, will be controlled remotely during the performance, Rostec specified to Sputnik.Rostec will present over 1,000 samples of weapons and military equipment at the ARMY-2022 forum, scheduled to be held from August 15-21 at the Kubinka air base in the Moscow Region. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state contracts with military companies worth up to 522 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) will be signed during the forum.

