https://sputniknews.com/20220808/drone-tank-to-debut-at-russias-army-2022-forum-rostec-reveals-1099571871.html
Drone Tank to Debut at Russia's Army-2022 Forum, Rostec Reveals
Drone Tank to Debut at Russia's Army-2022 Forum, Rostec Reveals
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual International Military-Technical Forum Army will exhibit a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle without a crew for the first time this... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T10:06+0000
2022-08-08T10:06+0000
2022-08-14T09:36+0000
'army-2022' forum
russia
rostec
drone
tank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_2ff1ff75131348bd5114eba6be495a9c.jpg
"In a dynamic demonstration, the robotic BMP-3 with a combat module will show its capabilities for the first time," a Rostec spokesperson told reporters.The new unmanned vehicle is a joint venture of Russian vehicle maker Kurganmashzavod and the All-Russian Scientific-Research Institute Signal.The vehicle, equipped with a robotic combat module, will be controlled remotely during the performance, Rostec specified to Sputnik.Rostec will present over 1,000 samples of weapons and military equipment at the ARMY-2022 forum, scheduled to be held from August 15-21 at the Kubinka air base in the Moscow Region. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state contracts with military companies worth up to 522 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) will be signed during the forum.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7694274c7e5d9aacc29a5b2252f8a3d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, rostec, drone, tank
Drone Tank to Debut at Russia's Army-2022 Forum, Rostec Reveals
10:06 GMT 08.08.2022 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 14.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The annual International Military-Technical Forum Army will exhibit a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle without a crew for the first time this year, Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec said on Monday.
"In a dynamic demonstration, the robotic BMP-3 with a combat module will show its capabilities for the first time," a Rostec spokesperson told reporters.
The new unmanned vehicle is a joint venture of Russian vehicle maker Kurganmashzavod and the All-Russian Scientific-Research Institute Signal.
The vehicle, equipped with a robotic combat module, will be controlled remotely during the performance, Rostec specified to Sputnik.
Rostec will present over 1,000 samples of weapons and military equipment at the ARMY-2022 forum, scheduled to be held from August 15-21 at the Kubinka air base in the Moscow Region. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, state contracts with military companies worth up to 522 billion rubles ($8.7 billion) will be signed during the forum.