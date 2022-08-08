https://sputniknews.com/20220808/counting-the-pennies-people-in-uk-turning-to-cash-to-manage-budget-amid-cost-of-living-squeeze-1099375018.html

‘Counting the Pennies’: People in UK Turning to Cash to Manage Budget' Amid Cost of Living Squeeze

‘Counting the Pennies’: People in UK Turning to Cash to Manage Budget' Amid Cost of Living Squeeze

As the cost of living squeeze tightens its grip on UK households, personal cash withdrawals have increased by almost 8% month-on-month and by almost 20%... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T09:17+0000

2022-08-08T09:17+0000

2022-08-08T09:17+0000

uk

cost of living

cash

inflation

gas prices

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090084671_1:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ba41b7cd0f1e243780365e8174c7b0a.jpg

People across the UK are increasingly using cash to better control their spending budget amid the cost of living crisis, research by the Post Office has revealed.An overall £801m ($969m) in personal cash withdrawals were handled by Post offices at its 11,500 branches across the UK in July, which marked an increase of nearly 8% month-on-month and 20% year-on-year.This sum is also the largest since records began five years ago.Furthermore, over 600,000 cash payouts for people eligible to receive energy bill support from the government were processed by the Post Office in July.Cash deposits also rose, the research showed. £1.35bn in cash was deposited by individuals in July, up 2% month-on-month, while business cash deposits rose by 1.9% from a month earlier.Previous research by the Post Office revealed that 71% of Brits planning a ‘staycation’ – a holiday in the UK this year - intended to take out cash.According to Natalie Ceeney, chair of the Cash Action Group, people are "literally counting the pennies" as they face souaring prices. Ceeney, who recently chaired the government's independent Access to Cash review, added:With prices on energy skyrocketing, the media has cited York University's figures as showing that over 4 million UK households will be spending a quarter of their net income on energy, with over 3 million spending 30% of their income on bills. Gas, accounting for about 45% of electricity supply has gone up 400% in the past year, according to the ICE futures market. UK inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.4% in June and is forecast to continue rising. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 4 offered a gloomy economic forecast, suggesting inflation would hit 13.3 percent in October, plunging the UK into a 15-month recession.

https://sputniknews.com/20220808/nhs-faces-sprint-to-tackle-threat-of-flu-new-covid-wave--cost-of-living-crisis-health-sec-warns-1099368260.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220630/bank-of-england-head-uk-to-face-more-inflation-than-other-major-economies-1096830673.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, cost of living, cash, inflation, gas prices