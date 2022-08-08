https://sputniknews.com/20220808/coronavirus-omicron-subvariant-spreading-rapidly-in-chinas-hainan-1099368141.html
Coronavirus Omicron Subvariant Spreading Rapidly in China’s Hainan
Coronavirus Omicron Subvariant Spreading Rapidly in China’s Hainan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A major spike in COVID-19 cases has been registered on the Chinese island of Hainan and local authorities are taking drastic measures to... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T05:50+0000
2022-08-08T05:50+0000
2022-08-08T05:52+0000
china
asia
covid-19
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099367995_0:42:3071:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_dbf69e59509c62c534ad31c7fa9882c8.jpg
The first recent COVID-19 case was reported on Hainan on August 1, after which the coronavirus spread to over ten cities on the island.As of Monday morning, there have been over 980 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Hainan and nearly 450 asymptomatic cases. No deaths have been reported.Most of the cases have been registered in the resort city of Sanya, where a lockdown has been in effect since Saturday.Tourists are not allowed to leave Sanya unless they get two negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours. Hainan residents are allowed to leave the island only in case of emergency.According to Chinese health authorities, the new omicron subvariant BA.5.1.3, which could have been imported to the island with frozen seafood, accounts for the majority of cases in Hainan.
https://sputniknews.com/20220615/russias-gamaleya-centre-assesses-sputnik-vs-effectiveness-against-omicron-1096339497.html
china
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099367995_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f78806144fd675eb807bd80eeef551ca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, asia, covid-19, omicron strain
Coronavirus Omicron Subvariant Spreading Rapidly in China’s Hainan
05:50 GMT 08.08.2022 (Updated: 05:52 GMT 08.08.2022)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A major spike in COVID-19 cases has been registered on the Chinese island of Hainan and local authorities are taking drastic measures to prevent the spread of the infection.
The first recent COVID-19 case was reported on Hainan on August 1, after which the coronavirus spread to over ten cities on the island.
As of Monday morning, there have been over 980 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Hainan and nearly 450 asymptomatic cases. No deaths have been reported.
Most of the cases have been registered in the resort city of Sanya, where a lockdown has been in effect since Saturday.
Tourists are not allowed to leave Sanya unless they get two negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours. Hainan residents are allowed to leave the island only in case of emergency.
According to Chinese health authorities, the new omicron subvariant BA.5.1.3, which could have been imported to the island with frozen seafood, accounts for the majority of cases in Hainan.