https://sputniknews.com/20220808/coronavirus-omicron-subvariant-spreading-rapidly-in-chinas-hainan-1099368141.html

Coronavirus Omicron Subvariant Spreading Rapidly in China’s Hainan

Coronavirus Omicron Subvariant Spreading Rapidly in China’s Hainan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A major spike in COVID-19 cases has been registered on the Chinese island of Hainan and local authorities are taking drastic measures to... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T05:50+0000

2022-08-08T05:50+0000

2022-08-08T05:52+0000

china

asia

covid-19

omicron strain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099367995_0:42:3071:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_dbf69e59509c62c534ad31c7fa9882c8.jpg

The first recent COVID-19 case was reported on Hainan on August 1, after which the coronavirus spread to over ten cities on the island.As of Monday morning, there have been over 980 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Hainan and nearly 450 asymptomatic cases. No deaths have been reported.Most of the cases have been registered in the resort city of Sanya, where a lockdown has been in effect since Saturday.Tourists are not allowed to leave Sanya unless they get two negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours. Hainan residents are allowed to leave the island only in case of emergency.According to Chinese health authorities, the new omicron subvariant BA.5.1.3, which could have been imported to the island with frozen seafood, accounts for the majority of cases in Hainan.

https://sputniknews.com/20220615/russias-gamaleya-centre-assesses-sputnik-vs-effectiveness-against-omicron-1096339497.html

china

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, asia, covid-19, omicron strain