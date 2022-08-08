https://sputniknews.com/20220808/chads-authorities-rebel-groups-ink-peace-deal-in-qatar-1099392767.html

Chad’s Authorities, Rebel Groups Ink Peace Deal in Qatar

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Transitional Military Council of Chad and paramilitary opposition groups on Monday signed a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

africa

chad

qatar

peace deal

Qatar has been holding peace talks between the Transitional Military Council and over 40 rebel groups except for the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT) since mid-March."The Transitional Military Council of Chad and paramilitary groups agreed on a complete ceasefire in the country, pledged to refrain from any acts of retaliation, as well as to develop a special program for the disarmament of militants and their accession into the ranks of the armed forces," the document read.The opposition groups pledged to abandon military activities both within and outside Chad. In addition, the peace deal includes a pardon bill for rebels, which stipulates the return of their seized properties.The sides also agreed to convene a national dialogue conference involving all political forces to form a new government on August 20. The new cabinet will be responsible for implementing decisions of the conference, which plans to discuss large-scale reforms in the army, constitution-related and other issues.In April 2021, long-ruling Chadian President Idriss Deby died from wounds sustained in clashes with FACT rebels. Following his death, the country’s military established the Transitional Military Council set to rule for 18 months until new elections are held.

