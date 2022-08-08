Blinken Says Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan Was Peaceful, US Not Looking for Conflict

International
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was peaceful, the United States is not looking for conflict anywhere, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"We do not seek conflict anywhere ... And the reaction by China with regard to Taiwan and the military actions it has taken allegedly in response to a peaceful visit of a member of our Congress that too does not help things," he said at a joint press conference with his South African counterpart.
Last Thursday, China launched large-scale military exercises in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to Pelosi's visit to Taipei.
US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he is not worried about the situation around Taiwan but is concerned over China’s military actions.

"I'm not worried, but I'm concerned that they're [China] moving as much as they are, but I don't think they're going to do anything more," Biden told reporters when asked about Taiwan.
The visit triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait. In addition, to the launch of military exercises, Beijing imposed sanctions on two Taiwanese foundations for separatist activities, suspended the export of natural sand to the island and the import of citrus fruits and fish products from Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Washington and Taipei were yet to face all the negative consequences of the visit.
