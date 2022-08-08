https://sputniknews.com/20220808/beijing-urges-us-to-shed-illusions-of-controlling-china-using-taiwan---defense-ministry-1099367031.html

Beijing Urges US to Shed Illusions of Controlling China Using Taiwan - Defense Ministry

Beijing Urges US to Shed Illusions of Controlling China Using Taiwan - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is calling on Washington to respect Beijing's interests and forget the idea of using Taiwan as a tool of control, Chinese Defense... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T03:49+0000

2022-08-08T03:49+0000

2022-08-08T03:49+0000

china

us

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/07/1099355800_0:152:2909:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_eac53043b093714a4e5ee3dd641b7e34.jpg

"The People’s Republic of China (PRC) urges the US to truly consider Beijing's crucial interests and serious concerns, to give up the illusion that it can use Taiwan to control China, and not to follow further and further along the wrong path," Wu Qian said in a Monday statement.He added that the United States is to blame for the current Taiwan tensions and must deal with the consequences.The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Sunday that the exercises off Taiwan were continuing in accordance with the army's plan.Last Thursday, China launched large-scale military exercises in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.The China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) said on Saturday that the PLA would conduct military exercises with live fire in the southern part of the Yellow Sea on August 6-15.Pelosi visited Taipei on August 2-3 while on an Asia tour despite warnings from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island. She was the first highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.The visit triggered a new round of tension in the Taiwan Strait. In addition to the launch of military exercises this week, Beijing imposed sanctions against two Taiwanese foundations for separatist activities, suspended the export of natural sand to the island and the import of citrus fruits, as well as some types of fish products from Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Washington and Taipei were yet to face all the negative consequences of the visit.

https://sputniknews.com/20220807/pelosis-taiwan-trip-played-into-chinas-hands-trump-says-1099346799.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, us, taiwan