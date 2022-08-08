https://sputniknews.com/20220808/australia-to-prioritize-strategic-needs-in-acquiring-new-submarines-after-taiwan-strait-tensions-1099369308.html

Australia to Prioritize 'Strategic Needs' in Acquiring New Submarines After Taiwan Strait Tensions

Defense minister Richard Marles has warned that Canberra is facing its “worst strategic environment” in decades because of China’s military drills, which were... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has said the country's “strategic needs” must take priority over local construction requirements as the government looks for options to plug its “capability gap” created by the 2040 deadline for delivery of nuclear-attack submarines (SSNs) under the trilateral AUKUS pact.Under the AUKUS arrangement announced last September, the US and UK would supply Canberra with technology to develop SSNs domestically.The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is all set to retire its fleet of Collins-class diesel-electric submarines before the end of the decade, which would have the effect of leaving Canberra without any frontline submarines until it receives its first deliveries under the AUKUS arrangement.However, Marles has now indicated that the government is open to buying submarines from overseas, as the nation faces its “worst strategic environment” in decades after Beijing conducted “live-fire” and ballistic missile drills in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last week."Capability and strategic need must drive decision-making. That is how we have to think about it. And there’s got to be clarity of thought about that. The industry follows that," said Marles, who is also Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, in an interview with Fairfax Media, on Monday.He added that “we need to be looking at every option about how we plug that gap”.PM Anthony Albanese said that the Review was being announced to analyze changes in Australia’s “strategic environment” since 2020, an apparent reference to perceived strategic differences between Canberra and its largest trading partner Beijing.In a joint statement after a meeting of top diplomats on the sidelines of the 55thASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh last week, , Australia, the US, and Japan “condemned” Beijing’s military drills for “destabilizing the region”.Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in Australia has slammed Canberra for “pointing the finger” at Beijing.

