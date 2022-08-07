https://sputniknews.com/20220807/un-calls-for-protecting-civilians-in-ukraine-after-amnesty-international-report-1099365039.html

UN Calls For Protecting Civilians in Ukraine After Amnesty International Report

UN Calls For Protecting Civilians in Ukraine After Amnesty International Report

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is calling for the protection of civilians in Ukraine, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik commenting on... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-07T22:23+0000

2022-08-07T22:23+0000

2022-08-07T22:23+0000

un

amnesty international

civilians

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101819/01/1018190108_0:112:2501:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_5dca70e4e99373e413289871ee48f6af.jpg

Last Thursday, Amnesty International said in its report that Ukrainian forces had been setting up military bases in residential areas, including schools and hospitals, and were launching attacks from populated territories.Dujarric told Sputnik on Sunday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has always been clear on what concerns civilians in Ukraine.Ukrainian media reported on Friday that Oksana Pokalchuk, the head of Amnesty International’s Ukrainian office was stepping down after the human rights group published its report on unlawful Ukrainian tactics.The report was sharply criticized by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

un, amnesty international, civilians