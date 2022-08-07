https://sputniknews.com/20220807/un-calls-for-protecting-civilians-in-ukraine-after-amnesty-international-report-1099365039.html
UN Calls For Protecting Civilians in Ukraine After Amnesty International Report
2022-08-07T22:23+0000
2022-08-07T22:23+0000
2022-08-07T22:23+0000
un
amnesty international
civilians
News
en_EN
un, amnesty international, civilians
UN Calls For Protecting Civilians in Ukraine After Amnesty International Report
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations is calling for the protection of civilians in Ukraine, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik commenting on the recent Amnesty International report, in which the organization accused Ukrainian troops of violating international legal norms and military law.
Last Thursday, Amnesty International said in its report that Ukrainian forces had been setting up military bases in residential areas, including schools and hospitals, and were launching attacks from populated territories.
Dujarric told Sputnik on Sunday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has always been clear on what concerns civilians in Ukraine.
"Throughout this war, the Secretary-General’s message has been clear. We have always and will continue to call for the protection of civilians and the United Nations has always called for their protection," Dujarric said.
Ukrainian media reported on Friday that Oksana Pokalchuk, the head of Amnesty International’s Ukrainian office was stepping down after the human rights group published its report on unlawful Ukrainian tactics.
The report was sharply criticized by Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.