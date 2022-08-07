https://sputniknews.com/20220807/trump-warns-of-risk-of-wwiii-due-to-incompetent-evil-people-in-washington-1099356711.html

Trump Warns of Risk of WWIII Due to ‘Incompetent’, ‘Evil People’ in Washington

Trump Warns of Risk of WWIII Due to ‘Incompetent’, ‘Evil People’ in Washington

The former president, who has repeatedly dropped hints about making another bid for the White House in 2024 in recent months, expressed considerable pride “to... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-07T12:10+0000

2022-08-07T12:10+0000

2022-08-07T12:11+0000

donald trump

world war iii

washington

russia

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107824/06/1078240601_0:103:3277:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_9e70c13af9abb90b64006fdd577762e3.jpg

The United States may be headed toward a new global military conflagration thanks to the “incompetent” and “evil” people running Washington, former president Donald Trump has said.“All you have to do is look at the last 200 years, it’s gonna happen again. We could end up in World War III because we are being governed by incompetent people. It could happen,” Trump said, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Saturday.Calling the US a “nation in decline” and a “Third World nation” Trump bemoaned that Washington was “no longer respected or listened to around the world,” and claimed that many of the international crises raging today, including over Taiwan and Ukraine, would “never” have happened if he were still president.Domestically, Trump complained about identity politics gone wild, the “collapsing” US economy, inflation, broken supply chains, a tanking stock market, “rampant” crime, curbs on press freedoms, a faltering education system, and other problems.Trump suggested that the upcoming midterm election in November, and “the next few years” after that, would “determine whether American civilization will collapse or fail, or whether it will triumph and thrive like never before.”“We have to throw off the shackles of globalism and reassert two very important words. You know what the words are? America First…If we do this, not only will we fire Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Crazy Nancy Pelosi – what was she doing in Taiwan? Everything she touches turns to – I do not want to say it…The woman brings chaos and that’s exactly what’s happening, what’s happened in China right now, what’s happening in China and Taiwan. She played right into their hands, because now they have an excuse to do whatever they’re doing and I will tell you it would have never ever happened in a million years under Trump,” he boasted.Trump became the first president since Jimmy Carter not to entangle the United States into a new foreign war. Trump’s tenure saw drawdowns of US forces in Germany, Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, the signature of a peace deal with the Taliban in 2020 which culminated in the collapse of the NATO puppet government in Kabul in August 2021, and plans (that were never implemented) to end the illegal US military occupation of eastern Syria. Trump’s presidency was not entirely non-belligerent, however, with the Republican ordering the bombing of Syria in 2017 and 2018 on trumped up claims of chemical weapons use by Damascus, signing multi-billion dollar weapons deals with Saudi Arabia for its war in Yemen, and threatening to pulverize Iran and North Korea on Twitter during periods of escalating tensions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220806/trump-doubles-down-in-tirade-against-crazy-nancy-pelosi-over-taiwan-trip-vows-to-end-her-career-1099341080.html

washington

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

donald trump, world war iii, washington, russia, china