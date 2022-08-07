Sweden to Send Up to 120 Military Instructors to UK to Train Ukraine's Troops, Gov't Says

International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
