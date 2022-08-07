https://sputniknews.com/20220807/rostec-says-switching-to-russian-platform-after-google-blocks-companys-youtube-channel-1099347867.html

Rostec Says Switching to Russian Platform After Google Blocks Company’s YouTube Channel

"Today, Google notified us of the blocking of Rostec's YouTube channel due to sanctions. It was a channel about Russian technology, our engineers and developments, which was watched by almost 45,000 subscribers and hundreds of thousands of viewers a year. A clear example of what Western democracy really is," Rostec said in a statement.The company said it had prepared in advance and over 230 of its videos have already been uploaded to the Russian video platform RuTube."Starting from today, watch us on RuTube," Rostec said.The Rostec state-owned corporation is the largest industrial company in Russia, uniting more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations with the key areas of activity being aircraft manufacturing, radio electronics, medical technologies and innovative materials.

