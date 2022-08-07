International
https://sputniknews.com/20220807/rostec-says-switching-to-russian-platform-after-google-blocks-companys-youtube-channel-1099347867.html
Rostec Says Switching to Russian Platform After Google Blocks Company’s YouTube Channel
Rostec Says Switching to Russian Platform After Google Blocks Company’s YouTube Channel
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state-owned aerospace and defense corporation Rostec says its YouTube channel has been blocked due to sanctions and the company is... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-07T03:43+0000
2022-08-07T03:43+0000
rostec
youtube channel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_2ff1ff75131348bd5114eba6be495a9c.jpg
"Today, Google notified us of the blocking of Rostec's YouTube channel due to sanctions. It was a channel about Russian technology, our engineers and developments, which was watched by almost 45,000 subscribers and hundreds of thousands of viewers a year. A clear example of what Western democracy really is," Rostec said in a statement.The company said it had prepared in advance and over 230 of its videos have already been uploaded to the Russian video platform RuTube."Starting from today, watch us on RuTube," Rostec said.The Rostec state-owned corporation is the largest industrial company in Russia, uniting more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations with the key areas of activity being aircraft manufacturing, radio electronics, medical technologies and innovative materials.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/27/1075722740_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7694274c7e5d9aacc29a5b2252f8a3d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rostec, youtube channel

Rostec Says Switching to Russian Platform After Google Blocks Company’s YouTube Channel

03:43 GMT 07.08.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the photo bankRostec at 2019 SPIEF
Rostec at 2019 SPIEF - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian state-owned aerospace and defense corporation Rostec says its YouTube channel has been blocked due to sanctions and the company is now switching to the Russian alternative RuTube.
"Today, Google notified us of the blocking of Rostec's YouTube channel due to sanctions. It was a channel about Russian technology, our engineers and developments, which was watched by almost 45,000 subscribers and hundreds of thousands of viewers a year. A clear example of what Western democracy really is," Rostec said in a statement.
The company said it had prepared in advance and over 230 of its videos have already been uploaded to the Russian video platform RuTube.
"Starting from today, watch us on RuTube," Rostec said.
The Rostec state-owned corporation is the largest industrial company in Russia, uniting more than 800 scientific and industrial organizations with the key areas of activity being aircraft manufacturing, radio electronics, medical technologies and innovative materials.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала