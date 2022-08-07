https://sputniknews.com/20220807/roger-waters-slams-war-criminal-biden-for-fueling-the-fire-in-ukraine--1099354019.html

Roger Waters Slams 'War Criminal' Biden for 'Fueling the Fire in Ukraine'

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has slammed “war criminal” Joe Biden for “fueling the fire in the Ukraine”.The English musician, singer-songwriter and composer, 78, is currently on his This Is Not A Drill tour across North America. Waters was interviewed by CNN anchor Michael Smerconish, as the media outlet covered his performances. When the host questioned elements of Waters’ set on stage, such as a “War Criminals” montage featuring a photo of Joe Biden, the musician said:The CNN host attempted to push the typical western narrative, saying, “But you’re blaming the party who got invaded… You’ve got it reversed.”However, Waters continued in the same breath:As Smerconish attempted to counter, saying, “What about our role as liberators?” Waters came down hard on the anchor.Waters’ tour offers a musical, visual and intellectual experience where he condemns the ruthlessness of the ruling elite in the US and around the world. His songs lay emphasis on such issues as fascism, the plight of refugees, global poverty, social inequality, and the danger of nuclear annihilation.During a rendition of the 1992 anti-war song “The Bravery of Being Out of Range,” Waters incorporates images of each US president since Ronald Reagan, superimposing the words “War Criminal” on every one. In the case of President Joe Biden, Waters specified that he was “Just Getting Started.”Roger Waters has riled against lack of coverage of his tour in the mainstream press, recently denouncing the Toronto media after his two-night performance there and attributing it to his stance regarding the Ukraine conflict. Waters was cited as saying that a “long drawn-out insurgency in Ukraine would be great for the gangster hawks in Washington. It’s what they dream of.” On August 1, as he gave a concert at Target Center, Minneapolis, he addressed the audience, saying:The special military operation in Ukraine was launched by Russia on February 24 to stop the eight-year-long war waged by Kiev against the people of Donetsk and Lugansk. Over the past months, Moscow repeatedly called out Kiev for targeting civilians in Donbass using the weaponry being funneled into the country by the US and its western allies. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned that the self-harming sanctions regime wielded by the US, EU and their allies against Russia, together with billions of dollars-worth of military aid pledged to the Kiev regime only serve to exacerbate and prolong the crisis.

