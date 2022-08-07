International
WATCH LIVE: Situation From Israeli Side of Gaza Amid Reports About Possible Truce
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and Latin America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220807/nearly-70-of-us-citizens-say-nations-economy-getting-worse-survey-shows-1099361970.html
Nearly 70% of US Citizens Say Nation's Economy Getting Worse, Survey Shows
Nearly 70% of US Citizens Say Nation's Economy Getting Worse, Survey Shows
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over two-thirds of American citizens, the highest since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, believe that the US economy is worsening, a poll... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-07T18:08+0000
2022-08-07T18:08+0000
americas
us
us economy
inflation
gas prices
fuel prices
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097356523_0:0:3315:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_4a7a072ea30313864428d901651382e0.jpg
"A strong majority (69%) feel the nation’s economy is getting worse, compared to just 12% who say it is getting better," the Ipsos Group multinational market research and consulting firm said in a statement, following the latest joint poll of Ipsos and ABC News.Moreover, 18% of respondents believe that the economy is staying the same.In addition, only 37% of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's handling of the economic recovery, with a little of 29% approving of his job on inflation.At the same time, only 34% of those polled approve of Biden's job on gas prices.The survey was held from Friday to Saturday among 665 American adults in English and Spanish, with the margin of error not exceeding 4.2 percentage points.
https://sputniknews.com/20220702/political-analyst-biden-numbers-worst-of-any-us-president-as-he-outright-misrepresented-economy-1096874868.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097356523_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d32811ba5cc69c21cb75626fc829678.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, us economy, inflation, gas prices, fuel prices

Nearly 70% of US Citizens Say Nation's Economy Getting Worse, Survey Shows

18:08 GMT 07.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERIC J. BROWNPeople shop for frozen food at a store in Rosemead, California on June 28, 2022
People shop for frozen food at a store in Rosemead, California on June 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / FREDERIC J. BROWN
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over two-thirds of American citizens, the highest since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, believe that the US economy is worsening, a poll showed on Sunday.
"A strong majority (69%) feel the nation’s economy is getting worse, compared to just 12% who say it is getting better," the Ipsos Group multinational market research and consulting firm said in a statement, following the latest joint poll of Ipsos and ABC News.
Moreover, 18% of respondents believe that the economy is staying the same.
In addition, only 37% of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's handling of the economic recovery, with a little of 29% approving of his job on inflation.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 21: U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to speak about Covid-19 vaccines for children, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2022
Economy
Political Analyst: Biden Numbers 'Worst' of Any US President as He 'Outright Misrepresented' Economy
2 July, 00:11 GMT
At the same time, only 34% of those polled approve of Biden's job on gas prices.
The survey was held from Friday to Saturday among 665 American adults in English and Spanish, with the margin of error not exceeding 4.2 percentage points.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала