Nearly 70% of US Citizens Say Nation's Economy Getting Worse, Survey Shows

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over two-thirds of American citizens, the highest since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, believe that the US economy is worsening, a poll... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

"A strong majority (69%) feel the nation’s economy is getting worse, compared to just 12% who say it is getting better," the Ipsos Group multinational market research and consulting firm said in a statement, following the latest joint poll of Ipsos and ABC News.Moreover, 18% of respondents believe that the economy is staying the same.In addition, only 37% of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden's handling of the economic recovery, with a little of 29% approving of his job on inflation.At the same time, only 34% of those polled approve of Biden's job on gas prices.The survey was held from Friday to Saturday among 665 American adults in English and Spanish, with the margin of error not exceeding 4.2 percentage points.

