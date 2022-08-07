International
Mike Tyson Calls Hulu 'Slave Masters' For Unauthorized Biopic
Mike Tyson Calls Hulu ‘Slave Masters’ For Unauthorized Biopic
Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1986 when he won the WBC title at the age of 20. Now 56, Tyson has remained in the spotlight... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International
Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1986 when he won the WBC title at the age of 20. Now 56, Tyson has remained in the spotlight, acting in movies and launching a boxing league. His career and life have been littered with controversies and legal issues.
Mike Tyson is not happy with Hulu’s unauthorized adaptation of his life, arguing on Friday that the mini series set to release later this month “stole” his life story.
“It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a N****r they can sell on the auction block,” the former Undisputed World Champion posted on Instagram.
“Iron Mike” is set to release on Hulu on August 25.
Tyson also took to Twitter to express his outrage, calling himself David to Hulu’s Goliath, adding that “Heads will roll for this.”
The former “baddest man on the planet'' also noted that UFC President Dana White refused to let Hulu advertise the show on his platform because he respects friendship with Tyson.
On Saturday, World Boxing Championship (WBC) President Mauricio Sulaiman tweeted his support of Tyson and stated that Hulu misled WBC about Tyson’s non-involvement in the series before they provided them with belts for the production of the series. Tyson retweeted the post and said someone at Hulu should be fired.
This is not the first time Tyson has decried the upcoming series. After the mini-series was announced in February 2021, Tyson took to Instagram to express his displeasure.
“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” the former boxer wrote on Instagram at the time.
Tyson is also working on a miniseries of his life story, with Jamie Foxx playing the legendary boxer. Foxx is also set as one of the producers of the show, along with Martin Scorsese. Details over the release date and what platform the Foxx-Scorsese production have yet to be released.
