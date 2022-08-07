https://sputniknews.com/20220807/magnitude-41-earthquake-reportedly-strikes-turkeys-antalya-1099355556.html

4.1-Magnitude Quake Reportedly Strikes Turkey's Antalya

4.1-Magnitude Quake Reportedly Strikes Turkey's Antalya

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in the resort province of Antalya in Turkey, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported on Sunday. 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-07T11:13+0000

2022-08-07T11:13+0000

2022-08-07T11:14+0000

turkey

earthquake

antalya

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104217/60/1042176085_0:154:3093:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_128b9bccf2008048267ae4e973d0ede4.jpg

According to the broadcaster, the earthquake was recorded at 11.02 a.m. local time (08:02 GMT).The epicenter of the earthquake was registered in the city of Kas, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Antalya, A Haber added.The last earthquake in Turkey was recorded in 2020, when a magnitude 7.0 quake left more 117 people killed, and caused extensive damage to the western Izmir province.

turkey

antalya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

turkey, earthquake, antalya