4.1-Magnitude Quake Reportedly Strikes Turkey's Antalya
11:13 GMT 07.08.2022 (Updated: 11:14 GMT 07.08.2022)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - A 4.1-magnitude earthquake occurred in the resort province of Antalya in Turkey, Turkish broadcaster A Haber reported on Sunday.
According to the broadcaster, the earthquake was recorded at 11.02 a.m. local time (08:02 GMT).
The epicenter of the earthquake was registered in the city of Kas, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea in Antalya, A Haber added.
The last earthquake in Turkey was recorded in 2020, when a magnitude 7.0 quake left more 117 people killed, and caused extensive damage to the western Izmir province.