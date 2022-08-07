International
LIVE UPDATES: Four Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports For Istanbul
LIVE UPDATES: Four Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports For Istanbul
Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in late February, the West has imposed several tranches of unprecedented sanctions against... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International
news
ukraine
russia
donbass
sanctions
news, ukraine, russia, donbass, sanctions
Turkish-flagged bulk carrier Polarnet vessel, carrying tons of corns, leaves the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk, before heading to Teesport in the United Kingdom, on August 5, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Four Ships Carrying Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports For Istanbul

08:00 GMT 07.08.2022
International
India
Being updated
Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in late February, the West has imposed several tranches of unprecedented sanctions against Russia which have had a serious effect on the world's economy, and supply chains in particular.
As Russian armed forces and allied militia groups of the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk continue their advance in Ukraine, Kiev forces regularly carry out attacks against civilians in Donbass.
Amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine's eastern and south-eastern territories, officials from both Ukraine and Russia are working to ensure safe passage of vessels carrying grain, corn, and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports in line with the UN-mediated deal signed by Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul on 22 July.
06:23 GMT 07.08.2022
Four Bulk Carriers With Agricultural Products Leave Ukrainian Ports For Istanbul
Four bulk carriers with agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports and are heading to Istanbul, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Sunday.

"The Mustafa Necati vessel, carrying 6,000 tons of sunflower oil, which is heading to Italy. Star Helena, transporting 45,000 tons of sunflower seeders, which is heading to China. Glory, carrying 66,000 tons of corn, which is arriving in Istanbul. The Riva Wind vessel, carrying 44,000 tons of corn, which is arriving in Iskenderun. [The vessels ] left the Ukrainian ports. The ships will be anchored north of Istanbul, and will be inspected by the Joint Coordination Center [JCC]," the ministry said.
