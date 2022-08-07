https://sputniknews.com/20220807/israels-prime-minister-meets-with-netanyahu-over-military-operation-in-gaza-1099358983.html

Israel's Prime Minister Meets With Netanyahu Over Military Operation in Gaza

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday met with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing Breaking Dawn operation in the... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid, this morning, met with opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu and updated him on security matters. The Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, participated in the meeting," the office said on the website.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also said Sunday that its fighter jet had hit Islamic Jihad's rocket launchers in the Gaza Strip."A short while ago, an IAF [Israeli Air Force] fighter jet targeted rocket launchers belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in updates on the operation.The IDF launched the Breaking Dawn operation against the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip on Friday and carried out missile strikes. Following the airstrikes, Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Israel introduced a state of emergency and has since been repelling missile attacks while continuing to launch new attacks on the Gaza Strip. Since Friday afternoon, air raid sirens have been heard in areas bordering Gaza in Israel and some central cities of the country.

