https://sputniknews.com/20220807/indias-anti-terror-agency-arrests-active-daesh-member-in-delhi-for-sending-funds-to-syria-1099356501.html

India's Anti-Terror Agency Arrests 'Active Daesh Member' In Delhi for Sending Funds to Syria

India's Anti-Terror Agency Arrests 'Active Daesh Member' In Delhi for Sending Funds to Syria

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has investigated at least 10 cases linked to Daesh* since 2019 in which several people were arrested, including six who... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-07T13:31+0000

2022-08-07T13:31+0000

2022-08-07T13:31+0000

daesh

isis

syria

terror

afghanistan

delhi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104719/41/1047194161_0:293:5616:3452_1920x0_80_0_0_f6eb42710d8daba52a5800c94fb5bf12.jpg

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a "radicalized and active member" of the terrorist organization Islamic State or Daesh from Delhi on Sunday.The agency found evidence suggesting the accused,, Mohsin Ahmad, was collecting funds from sympathizers in India and abroad for the proscribed organization.The arrest was made after an overnight raid in connection to the Daesh module case.The country's top anti-terror agency has been conducting nationwide searches since 25 July, claiming it found "incriminating documents and materials" in the case.*Daesh (ISIS/IS/ISIL) - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.

daesh

syria

afghanistan

delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

daesh, isis, syria, terror, afghanistan, delhi