India's Anti-Terror Agency Arrests 'Active Daesh Member' In Delhi for Sending Funds to Syria

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a "radicalized and active member" of the terrorist organization Islamic State or Daesh from Delhi on Sunday.The agency found evidence suggesting the accused,, Mohsin Ahmad, was collecting funds from sympathizers in India and abroad for the proscribed organization.The arrest was made after an overnight raid in connection to the Daesh module case.The country's top anti-terror agency has been conducting nationwide searches since 25 July, claiming it found "incriminating documents and materials" in the case.*Daesh (ISIS/IS/ISIL) - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has investigated at least 10 cases linked to Daesh* since 2019 in which several people were arrested, including six who were convicted and sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment. The agency brought back some people from Syria and Afghanistan - some for allegedly planning terror attacks in India.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a "radicalized and active member" of the terrorist organization Islamic State or Daesh from Delhi on Sunday.
The agency found evidence suggesting the accused,, Mohsin Ahmad, was collecting funds from sympathizers in India and abroad for the proscribed organization.
The arrest was made after an overnight raid in connection to the Daesh module case.
"He was sending funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency to further the activities of ISIS," the NIA said in a press release.
The country's top anti-terror agency has been conducting nationwide searches since 25 July, claiming it found "incriminating documents and materials" in the case.
*Daesh (ISIS/IS/ISIL) - a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.