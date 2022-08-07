https://sputniknews.com/20220807/british-charities-report-surge-in-calls-from-people-no-longer-able-to-maintain-their-pets-1099351861.html

British Charities Report Surge in Calls From People No Longer Able to Maintain Their Pets

As the UK’s cost of living crisis aggravates, pet food prices have gone up 20% since last year and keeping a pet has turned into a luxurious hobby for many. 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

The number of pet owners who can no longer afford to keep their pets due to rising prices has increased dramatically in Britain. According to the Mirror, Dogs Trust charity has received 18,000 calls from pet owners who can't afford to keep their much loved cats and dogs this year alone.The picture at animal rescue centers across the country is similar. Animal charities are now overwhelmed with requests from distraught pet owners who are forced to give up their much-loved animals, the report says. Average pet food prices have increased 20% since last year, bringing the cost of feeding a dog to £250 per month, not to mention vet bills that are increasingly unaffordable for the majority of pet owners. Keeping a cat currently costs about £1,500 a year, while a dog owner should be prepared to spend up to £30,000 over its lifetime, latest estimates show.

