Biden Returns to Public Work After Coronavirus, His Physician Says
14:04 GMT 07.08.2022 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 07.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time and will return to public work and travel, physician to the president Kevin O'Connor said on Sunday.
"This morning, the President's SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative for a second consecutive day. He will safely return to public engagement and presidential travel," O'Connor said in a statement.
Earlier reports said that Biden is scheduled to visit the state of Kentucky on Monday, where he will meet with relatives of those who died in the recent flooding. Biden returned to regular public work after recovering from the coronavirus in late July, but he tested positive once again a few days later and went into isolation.