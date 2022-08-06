https://sputniknews.com/20220806/white-house-criticizes-indiana-authorities-for-becoming-first-state-approving-abortion-ban-1099342532.html

White House Criticizes Indiana Authorities for Becoming First State Approving Abortion Ban

White House Criticizes Indiana Authorities for Becoming First State Approving Abortion Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday criticized the Indiana state authorities for approving the first abortion ban in... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T18:02+0000

2022-08-06T18:02+0000

2022-08-06T18:02+0000

abortion

us

indiana

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/08/1096125519_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1f1c63714152af5b66140e392206cce6.jpg

In late June, the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion, providing states with the opportunity to ban the procedure individually. Indiana on Friday became the first state that approved abortion restrictions starting September 15. Exemptions would be permitted in cases of rape, incest, or to protect the life and physical health of a mother, or in cases when a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.She stressed that "congress should also act immediately to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe – the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose nationally," adding that US President Joe Biden will remain committed "to taking action to protect women’s reproductive rights and freedom" until the law is passed.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

abortion, us, indiana