White House Criticizes Indiana Authorities for Becoming First State Approving Abortion Ban
White House Criticizes Indiana Authorities for Becoming First State Approving Abortion Ban
In late June, the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion, providing states with the opportunity to ban the procedure individually. Indiana on Friday became the first state that approved abortion restrictions starting September 15. Exemptions would be permitted in cases of rape, incest, or to protect the life and physical health of a mother, or in cases when a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Saturday criticized the Indiana state authorities for approving the first abortion ban in the United States and called on the US Congress to immediately restore the law protecting women’s reproductive rights.
In late June, the US Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion, providing states with the opportunity to ban the procedure individually. Indiana on Friday became the first state that approved abortion restrictions starting September 15. Exemptions would be permitted in cases of rape, incest, or to protect the life and physical health of a mother, or in cases when a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.
"The Indiana legislature took a devastating step as a result of the Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate women’s constitutionally-protected right to abortion. And, it’s another radical step by Republican legislators to take away women’s reproductive rights and freedom, and put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors," the White House quoted Jean-Pierre in a statement on the website.
She stressed that "congress should also act immediately to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe – the only way to secure a woman’s right to choose nationally," adding that US President Joe Biden will remain committed "to taking action to protect women’s reproductive rights and freedom" until the law is passed.