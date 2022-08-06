https://sputniknews.com/20220806/weekly-news-wrap-up-pelosis-taiwan-trip-monkeypox-spreads-in-the-us-1098288836.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Pelosi's Taiwan Trip: Monkeypox Spreads in the US

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has created an international incident by visiting Taiwan, Trust in the US media has cratered, and the alliance between Russia and... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

K. J. Noh, peace activist, and writer, joins us to discuss the China crisis. China is continuing with massive military exercises and a de facto blockade of Taiwan following Nancy Pelosi's visit to the breakaway province. Also, South Korea's president avoids Nancy Pelosi's visit to the DMZ and the world does not want a global NATO.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The US economy is mired in the early stages of a recession. Also, the EU is facing gas shortages, the UK is staring at massive inflation, and the US job market continues to be hot.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Board-certified pediatrician, and Obesity Medicine Specialist, joins us to discuss health issues. The monkeypox virus is spreading as stats reveal that 99.0 cases occur in men who have sex with men. Also, the White House has named a monkeypox Czar.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. AIPAC spent millions to unseat progressive Democrats. Also, the FBI raided the Uhuru movement, and a Kansas vote shows that many conservatives oppose an abortion ban.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Big tech companies are hiring former CIA and FBI personnel to curate acceptable content. Also, the FBI has raided a Black socialist movement accusing them of Russian influence and the Russia/China alliance is strengthening as a result of Western provocations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

