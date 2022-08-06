https://sputniknews.com/20220806/us-jury-orders-alex-jones-to-pay-452mln-over-sandy-hook-hoax-claims-1098290377.html
US Jury Orders Alex Jones to Pay $45.2Mln Over Sandy Hook Hoax Claims
US Jury Orders Alex Jones to Pay $45.2Mln Over Sandy Hook Hoax Claims
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury in Texas ordered Infowars host and creator Alex Jones to pay more than $45 million in punitive damages related to his claims... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-06T00:43+0000
2022-08-06T00:43+0000
2022-08-06T00:43+0000
alex jones
sandy hook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098091073_0:0:1375:773_1920x0_80_0_0_c63f53aa8a547e91d33404db7c2f1aed.png
Travis County District Court Judge Maya Gamble read out the amounts decided by the jury in court on Friday, although Jones was not present.The funds will be awarded to the parents of the school children killed in the 2012 massacre.In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the US state of Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before turning the weapon on himself.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098091073_0:0:1375:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_c2de893e1f3b0b113f163223532e3c71.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
alex jones, sandy hook
US Jury Orders Alex Jones to Pay $45.2Mln Over Sandy Hook Hoax Claims
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury in Texas ordered Infowars host and creator Alex Jones to pay more than $45 million in punitive damages related to his claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.
Travis County District Court Judge Maya Gamble read out the amounts decided by the jury in court on Friday, although Jones was not present.
The funds will be awarded to the parents of the school children killed in the 2012 massacre.
In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the US state of Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before turning the weapon on himself.