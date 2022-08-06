International
https://sputniknews.com/20220806/us-jury-orders-alex-jones-to-pay-452mln-over-sandy-hook-hoax-claims-1098290377.html
US Jury Orders Alex Jones to Pay $45.2Mln Over Sandy Hook Hoax Claims
US Jury Orders Alex Jones to Pay $45.2Mln Over Sandy Hook Hoax Claims
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury in Texas ordered Infowars host and creator Alex Jones to pay more than $45 million in punitive damages related to his claims... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-06T00:43+0000
2022-08-06T00:43+0000
alex jones
sandy hook
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098091073_0:0:1375:773_1920x0_80_0_0_c63f53aa8a547e91d33404db7c2f1aed.png
Travis County District Court Judge Maya Gamble read out the amounts decided by the jury in court on Friday, although Jones was not present.The funds will be awarded to the parents of the school children killed in the 2012 massacre.In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the US state of Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before turning the weapon on himself.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/03/1098091073_0:0:1375:1031_1920x0_80_0_0_c2de893e1f3b0b113f163223532e3c71.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
alex jones, sandy hook

US Jury Orders Alex Jones to Pay $45.2Mln Over Sandy Hook Hoax Claims

00:43 GMT 06.08.2022
© Sputnik ScreenshotInfowars founder Alex Jones in a Texas court facing defamation charges by a family of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting
Infowars founder Alex Jones in a Texas court facing defamation charges by a family of a victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury in Texas ordered Infowars host and creator Alex Jones to pay more than $45 million in punitive damages related to his claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.
Travis County District Court Judge Maya Gamble read out the amounts decided by the jury in court on Friday, although Jones was not present.
The funds will be awarded to the parents of the school children killed in the 2012 massacre.
In December of 2012, a lone gunman armed with a Remington rifle opened fire at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in the US state of Connecticut, killing 20 children and six staff before turning the weapon on himself.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала