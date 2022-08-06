https://sputniknews.com/20220806/us-continues-to-use-brittney-griner-for-a-pr-battle-with-russia-1098287156.html
US Continues to Use Brittney Griner for a PR Battle With Russia
US Continues to Use Brittney Griner for a PR Battle With Russia
Amnesty Report: Ukraine Stages Military In Residential Areas, Balkan Tensions Threaten Another Proxy War, US Uses Brittney Griner For PR
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and author Dan Lazare to discuss a new Amnesty International report detailing the Ukrainian military's use of civilian residential areas to stage its military operations, what this report and the reaction to it reveals about the information war waged by the west to paint Ukraine as an innocent, plucky democracy, why the US and NATO strategy of fighting to the last Ukrainian mirrors the playbook from Iraq and Afghanistan, and the very dangerous times ahead as the war machine revs up for another potential conflict with China.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss recent border tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, how this border issue is yet another legacy of NATO's intervention in the 1999 Kosovo war and other interventions by the west, how this conflict could blow up into yet another proxy war in Europe, and the new Cold War environment that is emerging amid the many conflicts stoked by the American imperial project.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss Russia's sentencing of Brittney Griner to nine years in prison and the possibility of a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, the hypocrisy of the US in conversations on Griner's conviction for possession of hashish oil because of the US role in constructing the global drug war, the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of his sexual assault of dozens of massage therapists, and Auburn University's basketball birthright trip to Israel and its contribution to sports-washing the occupation of Palestine.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the death of former Black Panther and political prisoner Albert Woodfox and the importance of remembering political prisoners and honoring Woodfox's legacy by organizing, the new, so-called "feminist" spin on Nancy Pelosi's reckless and provocative visit to Taiwan, and the rich themes dealt with in the show "P-Valley."
US Continues to Use Brittney Griner for a PR Battle With Russia
Amnesty Report: Ukraine Stages Military In Residential Areas, Balkan Tensions Threaten Another Proxy War, US Uses Brittney Griner For PR
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by journalist and author Dan Lazare to discuss a new Amnesty International report detailing the Ukrainian military’s use of civilian residential areas to stage its military operations, what this report and the reaction to it reveals about the information war waged by the west to paint Ukraine as an innocent, plucky democracy, why the US and NATO strategy of fighting to the last Ukrainian mirrors the playbook from Iraq and Afghanistan, and the very dangerous times ahead as the war machine revs up for another potential conflict with China.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on U.S. foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss recent border tensions between Kosovo and Serbia, how this border issue is yet another legacy of NATO’s intervention in the 1999 Kosovo war and other interventions by the west, how this conflict could blow up into yet another proxy war in Europe, and the new Cold War environment that is emerging amid the many conflicts stoked by the American imperial project.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss Russia’s sentencing of Brittney Griner to nine years in prison and the possibility of a prisoner exchange between the US and Russia, the hypocrisy of the US in conversations on Griner’s conviction for possession of hashish oil because of the US role in constructing the global drug war, the six-game suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of his sexual assault of dozens of massage therapists, and Auburn University’s basketball birthright trip to Israel and its contribution to sports-washing the occupation of Palestine.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the death of former Black Panther and political prisoner Albert Woodfox and the importance of remembering political prisoners and honoring Woodfox’s legacy by organizing, the new, so-called “feminist” spin on Nancy Pelosi’s reckless and provocative visit to Taiwan, and the rich themes dealt with in the show “P-Valley.”
