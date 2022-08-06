https://sputniknews.com/20220806/thai-business-delegation-plans-to-visit-eastern-economic-forum-in-september---ambassador-1098292103.html

Thai Business Delegation Plans to Visit Eastern Economic Forum in September - Ambassador

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A business delegation from Thailand is going to visit Russia's Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in September, Thai Ambassador to Russia Sasiwat... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Yes, we will participate [in the EEF]. There will be a delegation from Thailand, I think from the business community, of a very high level," the diplomat said.Earlier, Philippine Ambassador to Moscow Igor Bailen told Sputnik that a Philippine delegation intends to attend the event, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the Russian side expects a large delegation from Myanmar to attend the forum.The seventh EEF is scheduled to take place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok on September 5-8. According to organizers, a total of 40 countries have confirmed that their representatives will take part in Russia's annual forum."We expect the participation of foreign leaders and high-ranking guests," executive secretary of the EEF organizing committee Anton Kobyakov said on Thursday, adding that such a keen interest shows that the forum has become one of the most popular international business platforms for cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.Kobyakov noted that the theme of this year's forum – The Path to a Multipolar World – reflects Russia's current key interests, which is reconfiguring business processes and gaining a new foothold for economic development and growth.According to the organizing committee, the program of the forum includes over 70 business events. About 4,000 delegates and media representatives are expected to take part in the forum.Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to the Far East region of the country in September to take part in the Eastern Economic Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed this week.

