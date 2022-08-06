https://sputniknews.com/20220806/sas-pilots-in-norway-denmark-sweden-reportedly-approve-agreement-reached-with-airline-1099175196.html

SAS Pilots in Norway, Denmark, Sweden Reportedly Approve Agreement Reached With Airline

SAS Pilots in Norway, Denmark, Sweden Reportedly Approve Agreement Reached With Airline

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The pilots' unions in Norway, Denmark and Sweden have voted in favor of an agreement reached earlier with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS)... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T13:10+0000

2022-08-06T13:10+0000

2022-08-06T13:13+0000

sas

sweden

norway

denmark

airline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/06/1099169442_0:93:3125:1851_1920x0_80_0_0_26144194c75c6ba3370b259d931a8c4e.jpg

The pilots' unions and SAS have negotiated an agreement on July 19. Under the terms of the 5.5-year deal SAS will reemploy 450 laid-off pilots and increase the number of flights through 2024. The agreement will also imply that individual airline pilots and unions will have to revoke their lawsuits against SAS. Meanwhile, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said that SAS pilots would not be able to strike again throughout the duration of the agreement.The agreement has to be ratified by all the unions individually as well as by a US federal court given that the company is undergoing financial restructuring in the United States.According to TV2, SAS pilots have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the collective agreement, making it clear that the airline will now avoid any new conflicts with its pilots and the unions.The conflict between the pilots' unions and SAS broke out in early June. According to the airline's estimations, 15 days of strike have affected 380,000 passengers by causing cancellation of about 3,700 flights and inflicted overall financial damage amounting to more than $145 million, with daily losses of $9.5-$12.5 million.SAS is the Nordic region's leading carrier with major hubs located in Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm. The airline performs flights to a variety of destinations in Europe, the United States and Asia.

https://sputniknews.com/20220712/sas-airline-accuses-striking-pilots-of-treason-amid-looming-bankruptcy-1097211472.html

sweden

norway

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sas, sweden, norway, denmark, airline