https://sputniknews.com/20220806/russian-military-calls-kievs-shelling-of-zaporozhye-npp-nuclear-terrorism-1099343688.html
Russian Military Calls Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP Nuclear Terrorism
Russian Military Calls Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP Nuclear Terrorism
On Friday, Ukrainian troops fired at the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, a fire broke out on the spot. Two power lines necessary for the operation of power... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-06T19:04+0000
2022-08-06T19:04+0000
2022-08-06T19:04+0000
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104617/40/1046174068_0:185:2983:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_5ce431ee950a9b42d848798d43d7c0e1.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry is considering the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by Ukrainian forces to be an act of nuclear terrorism under a UN convention adopted by a resolution of the UN General Assembly, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said on Saturday.The defense official said that a possible accident at the NPP would surpass the scale of the Chornobyl and Fukushima disasters, adding that the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania would be engulfed by nuclear contamination.He urged the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other international organizations to condemn these actions on the part of Ukraine's military and to take immediate measures to prevent provocations at the Ukrainian nuclear facilities.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104617/40/1046174068_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7351f3aab2553f4cc02e47a6a401fae9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine
Russian Military Calls Kiev's Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP Nuclear Terrorism
On Friday, Ukrainian troops fired at the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP, a fire broke out on the spot. Two power lines necessary for the operation of power units were cut off. Over 10,000 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region had been left without power and water supply as a result.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry is considering the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by Ukrainian forces to be an act of nuclear terrorism under a UN convention adopted by a resolution of the UN General Assembly, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said on Saturday.
"Under the international convention adopted by the resolution of the UN General Assembly of April 13, 2005, we consider these criminal actions of the Ukrainian authorities to be an act of nuclear terrorism," Mizintsev told a briefing.
The defense official said that a possible accident at the NPP would surpass the scale of the Chornobyl and Fukushima disasters, adding that the entire territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Bulgaria, and Romania would be engulfed by nuclear contamination.
He urged the United Nations, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other international organizations to condemn these actions on the part of Ukraine's military and to take immediate measures to prevent provocations at the Ukrainian nuclear facilities.