Polish Bus Crash in Croatia Leaves 12 Dead, 33 Injured

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - A bus with a Polish registration plate has crashed in the Croatian county of Varazdinska Zupanija, leaving 11 people dead on the spot... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

The accident occurred around 5:35 a.m. local time (03:35 GMT) on the highway toward Zagreb between the villages of Jarek Bisaski and Podgora in the Varazdinska Zupanija county. A bus with Polish license plates went off the highway near a curve.Preliminary information indicated that there were no children among the dead and injured.According to the minister, the bus is registered in the Polish city of Grodzisk Mazowiecki near Warsaw and was carrying a group of Catholic pilgrims to the village of Medugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Crews of medics, firefighters and police are still working at the scene of the accident.

