'Only Reliable Supplier Gone': Greeks Call EU's Gas Cutback Plan Unrealistic Amid Russia Sanctions

On July 20, the European Commission proposed a new regulation on coordinated reduction of gas use across the bloc as a means to wean itself off Russian gas supplies and withstand the spike in prices. Although the proposal sparked much debate in Greece, Poland, Hungary and other EU nations, the member states agreed to the plan, committing to cut natural gas consumption by 15% from August 2022 to March 2023.The plan allows considerable leeway in the actual measures EU member states should undertake to achieve the objective. Most acted at the state or municipal level - lowered the temperatures in public pools and turned off illumination of historical monuments - simultaneously encouraging grassroots initiatives, such as turning down thermostats and taking cold showers.Meanwhile, Greek citizens surveyed by Sputnik seem to take issue with both approaches, doubtful if the EU's plan will be enough to replenish gas storage facilities ahead of winter."I think that the plan is ambitious but I do not think it is possible. The EU is looking to have 75% to 80% of gas storage capacity in late autumn, which is not possible at the moment even if all member states achieve 15% cuts for the next few months, which is highly unlikely. The only reliable supplier with large quantities of gas for the EU was Russia, and after the EU hit Russia with sanctions, this supplier is gone," Giannis, a 41-year-old financial analyst from Crete, said.This sentiment was echoed by Stavroula, a 30-year-old pharmacist, who said that individual efforts were nothing but a drop in the bucket compared to energy-intensive state producers.An owner of a bottling company, 54-year-old Margarita, said that energy conservation was even harder for businesses."For a business like mine - with very specific energy needs - it is almost impossible to make large cuts in energy consumption. I cannot slow down my production in order to save energy. This will have massive effects on the performance of my business or even threaten its existence, especially now that it is summer and orders come one after another," Margarita said, adding that soaring energy costs and high inflation prompted her to lay off 5% of the staff.When asked if they had to adapt to the new norm of skyrocketing energy prices, most respondents said that they focused on keeping the utility bills at the lowest, although some, such as Antonis, who owns a transportation company, had to adjust business operations to stay afloat."I am trying to reduce the routes the trucks of my company are following in order to preserve petrol. For a trucking and logistical company like mine this is a very big problem and now with the high energy prices this is escalating. I am also thinking to invest in the long-term and I am searching for trucks with smaller engines or for electric vehicles," Antonis said, adding that grants, coupled with caps on gas prices, would be effective relief measures.His opinion was challenged by Alekos, 37, who stressed that "the energy crisis and the rest of the problems are just the symptoms of the same problem, which is the sanctions."

