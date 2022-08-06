International
https://sputniknews.com/20220806/new-electric-car-to-become-available-in-mexico-next-year-foreign-secretary-says-1098291215.html
New Electric Car to Become Available in Mexico Next Year, Foreign Secretary Says
New Electric Car to Become Available in Mexico Next Year, Foreign Secretary Says
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A new electric car manufactured jointly by Mexico and Bolivia is expected to be available in Mexico in 2023, the country’s Foreign... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-06T02:15+0000
2022-08-06T02:15+0000
mexico
bolivia
electric car
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/06/1098291072_0:6:1664:942_1920x0_80_0_0_2c6c96022e5b03d8de6f7028c3178dc8.png
"Bolivian vehicle Quantum, electric. Will be available in 2023 in Mexico thanks to the alliance between [Bolivian automaker] Quantum and the Mexican company Potencia Industrial [Industrial Power]. It will be the cheapest electric vehicle in our country. Congratulations!!" Ebrard said on social media on Friday, posting a video showing the new car in action.According to its manufacturers, the new electric car can carry up to three people and can travel up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) on a single full charge.Quantum Motors is the first Bolivian company dedicated to the manufacture of electric vehicles, while Potencia Industrial specializes in high-efficiency electrical generators.
mexico
bolivia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/06/1098291072_200:0:1464:948_1920x0_80_0_0_33da2d83d9523e1782beab61aa1e63e0.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico, bolivia, electric car

New Electric Car to Become Available in Mexico Next Year, Foreign Secretary Says

02:15 GMT 06.08.2022
A new electric car manufactured jointly by Mexico and Bolivia
A new electric car manufactured jointly by Mexico and Bolivia - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2022
Subscribe
International
India
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A new electric car manufactured jointly by Mexico and Bolivia is expected to be available in Mexico in 2023, the country’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said during a visit to Bolivia.
"Bolivian vehicle Quantum, electric. Will be available in 2023 in Mexico thanks to the alliance between [Bolivian automaker] Quantum and the Mexican company Potencia Industrial [Industrial Power]. It will be the cheapest electric vehicle in our country. Congratulations!!" Ebrard said on social media on Friday, posting a video showing the new car in action.
According to its manufacturers, the new electric car can carry up to three people and can travel up to 100 kilometers (62 miles) on a single full charge.
Quantum Motors is the first Bolivian company dedicated to the manufacture of electric vehicles, while Potencia Industrial specializes in high-efficiency electrical generators.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала