'Nervous' Dem Donors Warn of Looming 'Pressure for Biden to Step Aside' Post-Midterms

Joe Biden, 79, who has yet to formally announce his reelection bid for 2024, has repeatedly said he intends to run again, with polls consistently revealing... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

Democratic POTUS Joe Biden may not have formally announced his 2024 White House bid, but his donors are increasingly concerned about his reelection chances, with only the specter of ex-President Donald Trump as a contender stopping them from walking away from him, according to NBC News.The restlessness among top donors and even longtime Biden supporters is reportedly increasingly gathering steam ahead of the November midterms.A majority of Democrats already want someone else to be the party’s presidential nominee in two years, according to the outlet’s interviews with more than a dozen insiders who participated in a virtual conference between President Joe Biden and major fundraisers on August 3.The influential donors reportedly cited perceived White House indifference to them that was giving them less reason to support Biden if he is left even more vulnerable post-midterms. Some contributors revealed they would prefer a different nominee in 2024, but still believed the 79-year-old Biden was the party’s strongest contender in a rematch against Trump.On July 23, Trump dropped "major hints" that he would run in 2024, according to Fox News. In particular, addressing the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, the former president said that he won the 2016 and the 2020 elections, adding that "now we may just have to do it again."However, if Trump doesn’t run in two years’ time, there are concerns that Biden, who would turn 82 shortly after the 2024 election, would have trouble facing off against a younger Republican nominee, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for reelection in the Sunshine State in November.DeSantis, 43, has been consistently brushing off questions regarding his possible WH bid, but has repeatedly criticized the president for a series of “policy misjudgments” resulting in "Bidenflation," the rising cost of gas, and an “anti-American” energy policy designed to “knee-cap” oil production in the US.'Lackluster Political Outreach'According to Democratic insiders, Joe Biden team’s engagement with donors has been deplorably ineffectual, triggering deep resentment among those who helped him win the presidency in 2020.Citing just one incident, a party fundraiser said a group of supporters had failed to receive invitations to Biden’s July Fourth celebration. When the aforementioned fundraiser inquired if anyone at the White House could arrange a phone call with them to say "thank you" and make them feel appreciated, Biden aides allegedly declined.The president’s political advisers believe he doesn’t need big donors because he raised impressive funds from small-dollar contributors in 2020, longtime Biden allies have said.“They look at it and they’re like ‘Why do we have all these headaches when we raise all this money online?’ They have a rude awakening because it didn’t matter who was running. People would have given anything to see Donald Trump lose. And if they don’t have Donald Trump as a foil, I don’t believe they will raise nearly the money they did when they were running against Trump,” one donor said.While Democratic Party officials maintain they have raised a record amount of nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for the DNC in this midterm election cycle, Biden’s team is allegedly increasingly facing backlash for alienating supporters and donors.During the Wednesday virtual conference, Biden’s remarks appeared to indicate that donors need not worry, as he was still their best bet for 2024, according to some participants. But one Democratic money-giver was quoted as saying:With Biden’s White House team seen as neglecting to woo the crucial donor network buoying his electoral viability, some fundraisers warn that this might only present "fodder" for other potential Democratic candidates for the Oval Office.Joe Biden himself has suggested in various interviews that he looks forward to a rematch with Donald Trump.But several House Democrats who are running for reelection this year have either refused to back Joe Biden as a potential 2024 presidential candidate or refrained from offering a definite answer when asked. For example, Minnesota Reps. Dean Phillips and Angie Craig recently said Biden shouldn’t run, while two House committee chairs, New York Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, declined to endorse the president at this week’s debate.According to Democratic strategists, there are fears within the party that the president’s low approval ratings and failure to deal with the issues plaguing the country might lead to a heavy defeat in the November midterm elections. Effectively marking a new low, a recent Gallup poll found that just 38% of voters approved of Biden's work as president. A June survey had Biden at 41% approval.“… If the midterms are like 2010 or even 2014,” when Democrats suffered massive losses at every level, “the expectation is there will be a very loud call for Biden to step aside. … There’s a real fear of Trump winning,” a source was cited as saying.

