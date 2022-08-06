https://sputniknews.com/20220806/live-from-gaza-as-israel-continues-operation-against-palestinian-islamic-jihad-1098357478.html

LIVE From Gaza as Israel Continues Operation Against Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The latest round of Israel-Gaza escalation was triggered by the arrest this week of a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank. It was followed... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from the Gaza Strip as Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the military to continue Operation Breaking Dawn against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).The operation kicked off on August 5 with the targeted killing of a PIJ commander. The Gaza-based militants retaliated by launching dozens of rockets towards Israel. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least nine people, including a five-year-old child, have been killed in the Israeli strikes.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

