https://sputniknews.com/20220806/kim-kardashian-and-pete-davidson-reportedly-break-up-after-9-months-of-dating-1098292793.html

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

The couple started dating in October 2021 after Kim Kardashian debuted as a host for a gig on the Saturday Night Live comedy show. 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T06:20+0000

2022-08-06T06:20+0000

2022-08-06T06:20+0000

us

kim kardashian

pete davidson

breakup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/06/1098292844_0:183:2993:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_8a12bee123bf870f55d87722ce7c7504.jpg

Kim Kardashian, 41, and 28-year-old Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating, Page Six reported, citing a source.Davidson has reportedly been spending much of his time in Australia recently where he is working on a movie, while Kardashian lives in Los Angeles co-parenting four children with her ex-husband Kanye West and managing her businesses, which include the cosmetics and fragrance company KKW Beauty and her shapewear company Skims. Another source told Page Six that the age difference between the two contributed to their split. Kardashian and Davidson started dating after Kim hosted an SNL show where Davidson participated in October 2021. She later said in interviews that she was "intrigued" by him. A month later, they officially revealed they were a couple. Prior to her relationship with Davidson, Kardashian was married to rapper Kanye West, 45. They tied the knot in 2014 and lived together until February 2021, when Kardashian officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." They agreed to share custody of their four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

https://sputniknews.com/20220315/kanye-west-slams-kardashian-for-alienating-him-as-parent-changing-kids-schedules-last-minute-1093896373.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, kim kardashian, pete davidson, breakup