https://sputniknews.com/20220806/hiroshima-mayor-quotes-russian-writer-tolstoy-at-peace-memorial-ceremony-1098358340.html

Hiroshima Mayor Quotes Russian Writer Tolstoy at Peace Memorial Ceremony

Hiroshima Mayor Quotes Russian Writer Tolstoy at Peace Memorial Ceremony

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said on Saturday that it is impossible "to build your own happiness on someone else's misfortune," quoting... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T09:13+0000

2022-08-06T09:13+0000

2022-08-06T09:14+0000

japan

hiroshima anniversary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/06/1098358194_0:241:2785:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_c4c2cfe62fdeafd9054e56ca114619dc.jpg

Matsui asked "to think again about the words of the writer Leo Tolstoy: 'You cannot build your own happiness on someone else's misfortune, your happiness lies in the happiness of others.'"According to the mayor, there is a growing global belief that peace cannot be maintained without a nuclear deterrent, but in order to protect the lives and property of people, it is necessary to create such conditions under which there would be no other solution than the renunciation of nuclear weapons.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the ceremony that the tragedy of Hiroshima must never be repeated.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his speech during the ceremony, called nuclear weapons "nonsense," adding that "humanity is playing with a loaded gun."This is the first time UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends the Hiroshima peace memorial ceremony, held annually on August 6, when a US jet dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the city, killing 140,000 people and leveling Hiroshima in 1945.The Peace Memorial Ceremony is held in Hiroshima every year in the Peace Memorial Park, which in 1945 became a mass grave for hundreds of the city's residents. At the beginning of the ceremony, members of the government, city leaders and representatives of diplomatic missions lay wreaths at the monument in memory of the victims, and a minute of silence is announced at 08:15 (23:15 GMT the previous day), the moment when the atomic explosion broke out over Hiroshima.In August 1945, US pilots dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In Hiroshima, 140,000 people died as a result of the atomic explosion and its consequences, and 74,000 in Nagasaki. The vast majority of the victims of the atomic bombing were civilians.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, hiroshima anniversary