'Hellfire Missiles': US Military Fired Upon UFO That Looked Like 'F*cking Jellyfish,' Filmmaker Says

Jeremy Corbell has claimed that countries like Russia and Syria have been seen opening fire at UFOs, which seems to suggest that these flying objects are “not... 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

While the Pentagon tries to gain new insights into the nature of the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), as UFOs are referred to today, US documentary filmmaker and ufologist Jeremy Corbell has alleged that one such object recently came under fire from troops on Earth.During his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Corbell claimed that the “increased frequency” of UFO over “active warzones” has led to the creation of rules “about whether to fire or not” on these objects.According to Corbell, the documents he has been “exposed to” suggest that any object that looks like it could be carrying a payload, thus posing a potential threat, is to be fired at.Corbell also claimed that he has images of one object that “we fired on” – likely referring to the US military by “we” – which he described as looking like a “f*cking jellyfish.”Earlier in the conversation, when Rogan asked him what he meant by “firing,” Corbell promptly replied “Hellfire missiles.”However, Corbell said he doesn’t know whether he could show the images publicly, because they allegedly come from documents that he “probably should not have seen,” although he did promise to show them to Rogan.

