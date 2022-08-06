https://sputniknews.com/20220806/greece-reportedly-launches-probe-into-leak-of-classified-documents-on-wiretapping-1099284903.html
Greece Reportedly Launches Probe Into Leak of Classified Documents on Wiretapping
Greece Reportedly Launches Probe Into Leak of Classified Documents on Wiretapping
13:44 GMT 06.08.2022 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 06.08.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greece's Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos will personally conduct a preliminary criminal investigation into the leak of top secret state documents from the country’s National Intelligence Service (EYP), related to the wiretapping of politicians and journalists, Greek media reported on Saturday.
According to the AMNA news agency, quoting the Supreme Court Prosecutor's Office, Dogiakos will look into the leakage of information contained in top-secret state documents, concerning "the process of declassification of communications on issues related to the country's national security."
The investigation was launched amid media reports, according to which the wiretapping data were received by people who were not part of the EYP, AMNA added.
A political scandal has erupted in Greece regarding the wiretapping by Predator spyware of the mobile phone of leader of the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK) Nikos Androulakis, and the surveillance of Greek journalist Thanasis Koukakis. The Prime Minister’s General Secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis, and the head of the National Intelligence Service, Panagiotis Kontoleon, were dismissed amid the scandal.
On Friday, the leader of the Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, said that the resignation of Dimitriadis and Kontoleon confirmed the responsibility of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.