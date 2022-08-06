Erdogan Intends to Visit Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Next Week

"Certainly, it is impossible not to discuss such issue. We have said that Akkuyu NPP is particularly important for our country's energy strategy. Our goal of commissioning the first Akkuyu reactor in 2023 persists. We have discussed these issues again in our talks with the Russian side... Now, when I will visit our drilling vessel Abdulhamid Han in Mersin-Tasucu next week, I will go to Akkuyu from there on the same day. I will personally supervise the operations at Akkuyu with my delegation. After that, I will brief Mr. Putin about the situation," Erdogan told reporters on the plane upon his return from Sochi.