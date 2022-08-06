Delhi Police Launch Investigation as Video Emerges Showing Mob Assaulting Officer at Police Station
12:14 GMT 06.08.2022 (Updated: 12:15 GMT 06.08.2022)
According to local media reports, it is still not clear why the mob attacked and beat up the police officer.
Delhi police have opened an investigation after a video of a head constable being mercilessly assaulted by a crowd of people inside the Anand Vihar Police Station started going viral on social media on Saturday.
About 10 to 12 people surrounded the officer and assaulted him, as seen in the video.
The head constable is seen pleading for forgiveness although it is unclear what for, but the attackers continue their beating.
#Delhi: Unknown people thrashed head constable after entering Anand Vihar police station, video went viral pic.twitter.com/Ie6LBIjsdr— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 6, 2022
Video of the assualt of a head constable has gone viral on social media. Stated to be from Anand Vihar police station in New Delhi. Video is being verified and matter is being inquired. pic.twitter.com/RIAGHZ2Hqj— Alok Arjun Singh (@AlokReporter) August 6, 2022
Viral Video Claims that a @Delhipolice Constable beaten up in Anand Vihar Police Station in Presence of Station Staff. No Action Against Culprits. Why ? #AnandVihar pic.twitter.com/9a3G0RaLGr— Vikas Jangra (@vikasjangraji) August 6, 2022
#Delhi: Unknown people thrashed head constable after entering Anand Vihar police station, video went viral— Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) August 6, 2022
According to reports, it is unclear why the head constable was beaten.
The police have started looking for the accused and officials have said that strict action will be taken once they are arrested.
In June, a head constable was beaten by six people in South Delhi after he stopped them from violating traffic rules. The Delhi Police later arrested all six accused.