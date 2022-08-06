https://sputniknews.com/20220806/delhi-police-launch-investigation-as-video-emerges-showing-mob-assaulting-officer-at-police-station-1098492603.html

Delhi Police Launch Investigation as Video Emerges Showing Mob Assaulting Officer at Police Station

Delhi Police Launch Investigation as Video Emerges Showing Mob Assaulting Officer at Police Station

According to local media reports, it is still not clear why the mob attacked and beat up the police officer. 06.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-06T12:14+0000

2022-08-06T12:14+0000

2022-08-06T12:15+0000

india

new delhi

police

police

crime

crime

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105629/20/1056292014_0:0:4712:2651_1920x0_80_0_0_263ccb0c9b4cf988495136169f2e0293.jpg

Delhi police have opened an investigation after a video of a head constable being mercilessly assaulted by a crowd of people inside the Anand Vihar Police Station started going viral on social media on Saturday.About 10 to 12 people surrounded the officer and assaulted him, as seen in the video.The head constable is seen pleading for forgiveness although it is unclear what for, but the attackers continue their beating.According to reports, it is unclear why the head constable was beaten.The police have started looking for the accused and officials have said that strict action will be taken once they are arrested.In June, a head constable was beaten by six people in South Delhi after he stopped them from violating traffic rules. The Delhi Police later arrested all six accused.

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

new delhi, police, police, crime, crime