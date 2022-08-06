https://sputniknews.com/20220806/chinese-military-ignoring-us-attempts-to-establish-contacts-over-taiwan-tensions---reports-1098291549.html
Chinese Military Ignoring US Attempts to Establish Contacts Over Taiwan Tensions - Reports
Chinese Military Ignoring US Attempts to Establish Contacts Over Taiwan Tensions - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military command has made multiple attempts to establish contacts with Chinese colleagues amid the escalation of tensions around Taiwan but all these efforts turned out to be futile, media reported.
According to the Politico news outlet, the latest contact between the US and Chinese military took place on July 7.China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this week. Pelosi, who ignored Beijing's repeated warnings, is the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in fourteen years.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives because of her provocative visit to Taiwan that dealt a serious blow to the One-China principle, and jeopardized peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.
Chinese Military Ignoring US Attempts to Establish Contacts Over Taiwan Tensions - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military command has made multiple attempts to establish contacts with Chinese colleagues amid the escalation of tensions around Taiwan but all these efforts turned out to be futile, media reported.
According to the Politico news outlet, the latest contact between the US and Chinese military took place on July 7.
China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei this week. Pelosi, who ignored Beijing's repeated warnings, is the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in fourteen years.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that China will impose sanctions on Pelosi and her close relatives because of her provocative visit to Taiwan that dealt a serious blow to the One-China principle, and jeopardized peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.