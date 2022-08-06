https://sputniknews.com/20220806/china-blockades-taiwan-and-imposes-sanctions-1098277531.html
China Blockades Taiwan and Imposes Sanctions
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan close out the week discussing all the breaking topics of the last 24 hours.
China blockades Taiwan and imposes Sanctions
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan close out the week discussing all the breaking topics of the last 24 hours. To begin, they continue to discuss the FBI raid on the African's People Socialist Party and what it means to be a 'foreign agent'. Later, they are joined by a republican strategist to discuss possible candidates for 2024, and to wrap it up they chat with Mark Sleboda to discuss international meetings between political leaders and a check in on Ukraine.
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author
Melik Adbul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican strategist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about the FBI raid on the African's People Socialist Party and how in the US, any organization that has different viewpoints is labeled a 'foreign agent'.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with Republican strategist Melik Abdul about mainstream Republican news straying further and further from Donald Trump and who he sees will be on the ballot in 2024.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Russian President Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan. Also, we check in with what's going on on the ground in Ukraine.
We also touch upon the ongoing tensions around Taiwan.
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan close out the week discussing all the breaking topics of the last 24 hours. To begin, they continue to discuss the FBI raid on the African's People Socialist Party and what it means to be a 'foreign agent'.
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist and Author
Melik Adbul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican strategist
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first hour, Jamarl and Manila were joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about the FBI raid on the African's People Socialist Party and how in the US, any organization that has different viewpoints is labeled a 'foreign agent'.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila speak with Republican strategist Melik Abdul about mainstream Republican news straying further and further from Donald Trump and who he sees will be on the ballot in 2024.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by Mark Sleboda to discuss Russian President Putin's meeting with Turkish President Recep Erdogan. Also, we check in with what's going on on the ground in Ukraine.
We also touch upon the ongoing tensions around Taiwan.
